VIDEO: Jordana Shares New Single 'Pressure Point'

Twenty-one year old artist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jordana recently announcesd her sophomore record and official studio debut, and today she shares another single off of the forthcoming album. Following lead single "Catch My Drift" is "Pressure Point," a spare pop song a la Charli XCX or Caroline Polacheck, featuring a spindly guitar beneath an electronic drumbeat, as Jordana narrates her way out of a panic attack.

Written with Cameron Hale, who Jordana co-produced the album with, and MICHELLE's Charlie Kilgore, "'Pressure Point' is about acknowledging limits and knowing when it's time to stop," says Jordana. "The entirety of Pressure Point is talking yourself out of an anxiety attack. It's a personal song about smoking weed and becoming too anxious to function normally - overthinking every inch of your surroundings and everything going on in your head all at once."

Co-produced by Jordana, who also performed every instrument on the record, Face The Wall will be out on May 20th via Grand Jury. With perseverance and self-discovery at its core, Face The Wall glistens as it finds Jordana coming to terms with everything, big and small, from pandemic isolation and depression to breakups to veganism to how her complicated relationship with faith is what ultimately led her to music despite that faith being at odds with her sexuality and own belief system.

"The album title has a few meanings to me," she explains. "Mostly, it's about not giving up. The wall can be anything in your way. The album is a sort of reminder to myself that I have to face those things, and I can't take the easy route and turn around." The result is her most confident and kaleidoscopic work to date.

Jordana is fresh off of an entirely sold-out tour with TV Girl, her collaborators on 2021's acclaimed Summer's Over EP. Jordana will bring Face The Wall on tour this Spring for a series of headline shows and a support tour with Wallows. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

05-15 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Ampitheatre ^

05-16 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Ampitheatre ^

05-17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

05-18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

05-20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy ^

05-21 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ^

05-23 - Orlando, FL - The Orlando Ampitheater ^

05-24 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore ^

05-26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ^

05-27 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Ampitheatre ^

05-28 - Columbia, SC - The Senate ^

05-29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore ^

06-02 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

06-03 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

06-04 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

06-05 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

06-07 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

06-09 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

06-10 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

06-13 - Portland, OR - Holocene

06-14 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

06-16 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

06-17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

06-18 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

^ w/Wallows