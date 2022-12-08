Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jon Langston Shares 'I Only Want You for Christmas' Music Video

Dec. 08, 2022  

32 Bridge Entertainment / EMI Records Nashville recording artist Jon Langston taps into the holiday spirit with the music video for "I Only Want You For Christmas," out today. Taking the stage for karaoke with "Santa" to perform the track, the clip was filmed at festive Nashville favorite, Santa's Pub.

Originally recorded by one of his musical heroes, Alan Jackson, Langston's vocals shine on his rendition of the song, steeped in steel guitar. Langston's spin on "I Only Want You For Christmas" follows his recent release "Give You My All."

About Jon Langston

Jon Langston grew up in Loganville, GA, listening to music by his heroes Alan Jackson and the Eagles. Earning a Division 1 college football scholarship, Langston always thought football would be a part of his life, but after his sixth concussion left him blind for fifteen minutes, his football career ended abruptly.

He picked up his guitar - untouched since eighth grade - and re-taught himself how to play. Performing at open mic nights and honing his songwriting led to the 2013 release of self-penned, "Forever Girl," the first song he ever wrote, and now certified GOLD by the RIAA. That release kicked off his music career, culminating in sold out shows across the country and over 500 million career streams.

Once a fan attending Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Athens, GA, Langston experienced a full circle moment by joining Bryan on the Farm Tour in 2017 and 2018, and again as support on his Sunset Repeat Tour in 2019. Langston signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV, management with KP Entertainment, and is the first artist signed under Bryan's label 32 Bridge Entertainment with EMI Records Nashville.

He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in February, and his recent releases "Give You My All and "Beers Got Drank" follow tracks including "Back Words," "Try Missing You" and "When You're Lonely," highlighting his adept songwriting and classic country influences. He released his anticipated EP Now You Know in 2019, featuring six original songs he co-wrote.

Langston's debut major label single, "When It Comes To Loving You" hit No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Chart and his single "Now You Know" reached the Top 30 on the country radio airplay charts. Catch Langston out on the road for his headlining BEERS GOT DRANK TOUR.

Watch the new music video here:



From This Author - Michael Major


