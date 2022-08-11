Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Share 'Tonight' Music Video

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud’s You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check is now available at all DSP’s.

Aug. 11, 2022  

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud have a long-standing collaborative history. Even as established in the industry as they both are, a lot has transpired since the last time they connected, Eat When You're Hungry, Sleep When You're Tired (2020), and there's little debating that both artists have experienced a major level up in between.

Both Jay and Harry have seen their profiles raised exponentially. Jay Worthy has since signed with Griselda Records, appeared on Isaiah Rashad's The House Is Burning ("True Story"), released a new project with LNDN DRGS (Burnout 4) and collaborated with Larry June on the breakout 2 P'z In A Pod.

Harry Fraud has been equally as busy. Since Eat When You're Hungry, Harry has produced chart-topping projects for Curren$y (The OutRunners), Dave East (Hoffa), Lil Peep (High Fashion), Benny The Butcher (The Plugs I Met 2), Jim Jones (The Fraud Department) and French Montana (Montega).

Now, Jay and Harry are back with their latest re-formation with You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check, which is now available at all DSP's. After releasing a video for "Helicopter Homicide" Feat Conway The Machine & Big Body Bes, the duo liberates a new visual for "Tonight," which can be viewed below.

Produced entirely by Harry Fraud, You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check features appearances from Larry June, Curren$y, Conway The Machine, Big Body Bes, Kamaiyah, BandGang Lonnie Bands, MadeinTYO & A$AP Twelvyy.

Watch the new music video here:




