VIDEO: Japanese Breakfast Performs on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Finale

Over the weekend Japanese Breakfast played Saturday Night Live's Season 47 finale. Michelle Zauner and her band brought "Be Sweet" and "Paprika" from their GRAMMY nominated 2021 album, Jubilee, to the infamous Studio 8H stage. Zauner also appeared in a sketch called "Women's Commercial" that wound up being the last sketch ever for legendary cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.

Today, Zauner was announced as one of the most influential people of 2022 by Time Magazine for their annual Time100 issue. In her profile for the list, penned by SNL cast member Bowen Yang, he calls her his ​​"favorite kind of artist" saying she "she intertwines the threads of her art into perfect plaits, she lets us find something in our own lives, a new strand with which to adorn ourselves. It doesn't get better than that."

Over the weekend Zauner also appeared as a couch guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed the story behind her 2017 song "Jimmy Fallon Big!," her GRAMMY nominations, the upcoming film adaption of Crying In H Mart and shared hot dogs with the host.

Watch the performances here:

