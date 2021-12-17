VIDEO: Jake Hoot And The Tenors Perform On THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

One month following the release of their 'candlelit instant-classic' (Sounds Like Nashville), Jake Hoot and The Tenors made their national television debut of "When Christmas Has Come And Gone" on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The performance, directed by Justin Wu, produced by Lighthouse Immersive and taped at the IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH exhibit in Toronto, initially aired on Thursday, December 16th.

The Season 17 Winner of The Voice and the multi-platinum Canadian group have quickly garnered more than 300K streams and music video views of the impactful holiday tune. Hoot debuted the song on the Grand Ole Opry on November 23rd and was invited to perform the song two more times on the coveted stage throughout the holiday season. Hoot welcomed The Tenors to join him on the Opry Country Christmas show on December 8th to perform the 'stop-you-in-your-tracks' (Sounds Like Nashville) song, where they were met with a standing ovation. Celebrating Christmas in a monumental way, Hoot will return to the Opry stage to perform the track one last time on Christmas Day.

Produced by Danny Myrick and written by Hoot, Marty Goetz and The Tenors, "When Christmas Has Come And Gone" commemorates the holiday spirit year-round thanks to a heartfelt poetic lyric and stirring musical landscape. The moving ballad gradually builds to a powerful crescendo full of rich harmonies and features all four of the artists dynamic voices and an angelic children's choir.

Hoot and The Tenors first made contact when the country crooner performed their rendition of "Wintersong" with Kelly Clarkson live on The Voice. "Kelly heard it and the band heard it, and everybody fell in love with it," Hoot told Everything Nash in an exclusive interview. "And then shortly thereafter, The Tenors reached out, and they've just been incredible supporters, incredible friends since that whole thing. So that's kind of where it started."

The Tenors, made up of Victor Micallef, Fraser Walters and Clifton Murray, are known for their 'epic touch' on pop music and quickly struck up a friendship with Hoot after the "Wintersong" performance. "It was a stunning, stunning version," Micallef told Everything Nash in an exclusive interview.

"We were flattered that they decided to use our arrangement of it. We were kind of blown away. It was a big surprise. It wasn't like they called us up beforehand saying, 'We're going to use the arrangement.' So, it was nice to see. We were so happy that that happened, not just because of them using the song, but Jake making his acquaintance to us. He is a phenomenal singer. Whatever training he's had, it's such a great voice. We love hearing him. We love to see where he's going. But beyond that, his personality, he's just a wonderful, wonderful human being. Salt of the earth. And we're so happy that this friendship began."