VIDEO: Imagine Dragons Share 'I Don't Like Myself' Music Video For National Mental Health Day

In support of World Mental Health Day, GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons release the music video for "I Don't Like Myself" from their album Mercury - Acts 1 & 2.

Alongside the music video release, Imagine Dragons has partnered with Crisis Text Line and encourages fans to support the organization and their work through fundraisers available across the band's social media platforms.

Crisis Text Line is a not-for-profit organization providing free, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, in English and Spanish. The organization's services are available 24 hours a day, every day. Those seeking support can text MUSIC to 741741 to reach a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor in English. Text HOLA to 741741 or text to 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish. Donate here.

Said Dan Reynolds, "I wrote this song at a very low point for me. I struggled quite a bit with self-love over the years. I was in a deep rut of depression and turned to music for refuge. I've since spent many years in therapy working on self-love. I believe therapy is the reason I am still alive today. If it's ever a question of whether or not you should go to therapy. The answer is always yes. Stay alive."

"We're grateful to join forces with Imagine Dragons to bring awareness to the growing mental health crisis," said Dena Trujillo, CEO, Crisis Text Line-a nonprofit organization that provides text-based mental health support. "Our research shows that music is the most frequently mentioned coping mechanism for young people in emotional distress. "I Don't Like Myself" will bring comfort to many, as it embodies the hope and empathy that we all need at different times in our lives. Our volunteer Crisis Counselors are here 24/7 to provide free and confidential support to anyone in need-a crisis to you is a crisis to us."

The evocative track "I Don't Like Myself" was released on Imagine Dragon's fifth studio album Mercury - Acts 1 & 2. The 32-track epic album debuted on Friday, July 1st, and marks the boldest artistic statement of the band's career thus far. Executive produced by Rick Rubin, the double album includes hit singles "Enemy" and "Sharks." The album has garnered an impressive 11.1 billion streams to date.

Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

Tallying cumulative sales of 66 million album equivalents, 55 million digital songs, and 110 billion streams, they stand out as "the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles," namely "Radioactive" (14x-platinum), "Believer" (10x-platinum), "Demons" (10x-platinum), and "Thunder" (10x-platinum).

Since emerging in 2009, they've scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke + Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum)( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury - Act 1 [2021]( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope).

With the release of Mercury - Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. The hit single "Bones," featured on Mercury Act 2, recently went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify. Dominating radio, they remain "one of only four bands to ever achieve simultaneous Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat."

They've collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer. Giving back, they've raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth. In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Watch the new music video here: