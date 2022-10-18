VIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares 'Ikiru' Live at The Forest of Ramen

Haru Nemuri has released a new live performance video. This time for the single "Ikiru" shot in the Forest of Ramen.

Haru recently had to postpone some of her current North American tour dates due to a positive test result for covid. Fully recovered after a 5-day quarantine, and now testing negative, her tour has resumed with an epic show in Dallas, TX. On October 20, she will headline the Soda Bar in San Diego, CA.

During her quarantine, Haru released update videos for fans. Since she could not be with them in person, she kept them updated virtually. Fans can watch episodes 1, 2 and 2.5 on YouTube now.

Haru previously released two live performance videos filmed at the Ura-Sabaku Desert in Izu Oshima. Fans can now watch the performance videos for the songs "Never Let You Go" and the title track "Shunka Ryougen" now on YouTube.

The current tour is in support of Haru's newest album release, 'Shunka Ryougen', out now. The album was heralded by publications like Pitchfork, The Fader, Paste Magazine, noting, "blending elements of J-pop, rap, and hardcore, the experimental Japanese artist's latest album presents a convincing balance of nihilism and hope,".

Haru captivated audiences earlier this year with her talked about live shows leading to epic performances at SXSW where she was reined "one of the best performances" writers saw that year. Her mix of emotion, passion, energy, and guttural screams on stage have left those who see her in awe and wanting to find out more about the Japan based singer, songwriter and poetry rapper.

A full list of remaining tour dates can be found below. Tickets are on sale now here.

Watch the new performance video here:

Haru Nemuri - North American Tour Dates 2022

October 20 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

October 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

October 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill

October 25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

October 26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre