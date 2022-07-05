VIDEO: Grace Davies Shares Empowering Music Video For 'WOLVES'

Singer-songwriter and vocal powerhouse Grace Davies has unveiled the official music video for her triumphant new single, 'Wolves', a rip-roaring power-punch to the past and a life-affirming ode to owning your mistakes. Along with the release, Grace has announced her first ever headline show at St. Pancras Old Church, London, taking place on 18th August 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday, 8th July here.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Katya Ganfeld, the visual was shot at South London's One Night Records, and follows Grace as she takes the stage at an avant-garde fashion show, parading in front of an eclectic cast of haughty, judgmental onlookers. She struts confidently across the stage, performing with self-assuredness in the face of her critics.

Of the music video, Grace said: "One thing I said at the start of this campaign is: I want to feel like an artist - something I've never experienced before. That meant feeling fierce, confident, and loving what I was seeing on camera. I had such an incredible team of styling, makeup, hair, DOPs & directors around me who were all there to make me feel amazing - and I could not be more thankful. The song is about taking s and coming out the other side feeling stronger - and that's something I wanted this video to show: I'm back and better than ever, ready to take on whatever the world has got for me. Don't test me when I'm in a red lip!"

Co-produced with Toby Scott (​​Becky Hill, Galantis), 'Wolves' marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Grace. She continues to take the reins as a fully independent artist, showcasing a rawness like never before while maintaining her flair for heavyweight pop songwriting. 'Wolves' is a stomping singalong with a soaring, handclap-backed chorus ready to claim anthem status.

Of the track, Grace says: "This is about owning your mistakes and using them as ammunition to power through life. 'You can run, you can hide, but you need to find your way through the fire'. It's a power anthem about recovering after a world of s was thrown at you and believing that if you can get through that then you're invincible and can get through anything. Having lived with this song for five years, I was excited to get stuck into the production as I'd always had a strong vision for the track".

'Wolves' was written back in the Summer of 2017 (co-written by Grace with David Sneddon and Anu Pillai) the year Grace became the first contestant - and finalist - in X Factor history to showcase original material which also gained numerous Top 10s throughout the competition. Performed in the semi-final, 'Wolves' has been a fan-favourite ever since. Grace releases 'Wolves' independently, being previously signed to now-defunct label SYCO (Sony Music).

The release of the track follows last year's long-awaited second EP 'i wonder if you wonder', a personal collection of tracks which marked Grace's astounding progress since embracing the journey into releasing independently. Standout release 'roots' reached an the Top 3 in the UK iTunes Single Charts, entering the Official Chart Company Top 100 and the UK Big Top 40, as well as gaining plays on BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, Heart & Capital FM along with a raft of regional support. The EP saw Grace reach 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

2020 EP 'Friends With The Tragic' confirmed Grace's reputation as an undeniably talented songwriter. Released via The Orchard, it was written between the UK and Sweden alongside heavyweights Adam Argyle (Dua Lipa), Andrew Jackson (Rag N Bone Man), Duck Blackwell (Louis Tomlinson, Lost Frequencies) and Lauren Aquilina (Rina Sawayama, Demi Lovato, Little Mix).

Grace's impeccable songwriting talents artfully document the human condition, and with a poet's ease, her honest lyrics come alive through her unique vocal and haunting melodies which have seen her gain acclaim from the likes of The Times, BBC, PopJustice, Official Charts, MTV, NOTION, Wonderland, DORK and The Line of Best Fit. As well as penning her own tracks, Grace has also undertaken extensive time in the studio writing for her peers, collaborating with the likes of Frances, Lauren Aquilina and Lostboy among many others.

Ever pushing herself, Grace Davies is an all-encompassing musician and a fearless young pop artist who's showing no signs of slowing down.

Watch the new music video here: