VIDEO: Goose Release Video for New Song 'Borne'

Today, Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose share the official music video for their recently released single, "Borne." The dulcet indie tune, now available at all DSPs and streaming services, ponders the grit, focus, and passion required to conceive a dream.

While reminding us the journey is no easy undertaking, "Borne" celebrates the beauty of the inner flame that drives us all forward. The dreamlike video, directed by Dylan Hahn, captures a weary artist's sojourn at a deserted cabin.

"[Borne] is a pretty unfiltered breath of newness; a beginning statement," said guitarist, lead singer Rick Mitarotonda. "The song is a declaration to oneself to remember to not overthink things and make them more than they should be. It's a reminder to try to be honest, and to let our work be what it is."

The video release is accompanied by the announcement of a three-show run visiting two iconic Colorado venues, Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 18) and the Dillon Amphitheater (August 16-17).

"Colorado has been so good to us! We can't wait to come back with three gorgeous outdoor shows," added vocalist, multi-instrumentalist Peter Anspach. "We are so grateful for the opportunity everyone out there has given us to put on our best CO shows to date."

Watch the new music video here: