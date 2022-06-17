VIDEO: Get Revenge On Your Latest Ex With Hippies & Cowboys In '20 To Life'

Outlaw country meets scrappy rock 'n roll in Hippies and Cowboys' "20 To Life" music video. The tongue-in-cheek video covers the explosive end of a relationship and the revenge the man takes on his ex-lover. You can click here to watch.

The newest music video release from Hippies and Cowboys, "20 to Life", gives the audience a unique and entertaining narrative to their new song. The music video sets the song's theme by showing the end of a relationship, bringing low background voices of the girlfriend arguing and, later, images of her leaving, giving the video a strong start. Moreover, the first few shots give viewers more background and depth to the story, showing pictures of a simple house by the woods and lake, which perfectly contrasts the more heated images.

The video then continues showing the narrative made in the song, following the woman as she leaves the house and meets another man while the guy she left behind is drinking. The story continues with images of the men going after the woman who left him, prepared to kill her, and facing the consequences of "20 to life." Those scenes are shown to the audience from many different angles, giving them different perspectives while watching and highlighting the different reactions people may have based on situations.

Furthermore, the music videos help convey the feeling of nostalgia by showing images of an old gas station, which makes an analogy to the nostalgia he felt after she left him.

Moreover, the images of the band used in between scenes add uniqueness to the video, as it gives the audience a different perspective of the song and helps convey the band's personality.

Therefore, the new music video for "20 to Life" is one you won't want to miss!

