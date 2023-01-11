Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Genesis Owusu Returns with New Video Ahead of Paramore Tour this Spring

The video was directed by Babekuhl & Chris Yee.

Jan. 11, 2023  

GENESIS OWUSU has defied genre and style to keep the limelight burning following the release of his 2021 debut album, Smiling With No Teeth, and is an exponentially rising artist on a global scale.

Most recently, he released his single "Get Inspired" featuring his inimitable lyrical jab and a menacing and poetic punk hybridity. The song from the Ghanaian-Australian artist is also currently featured in a global Apple ad for Apple Fitness+, was named one of the best songs of the year by Los Angeles Times, and is available for voting - as well as his summer 2022 single "GTFO" - for triple j's Hottest 100 competition.

Today, Owusu also shares the stunning official video for "GET INSPIRED (A Roach Movement Video)," directed by Babekuhl & Chris Yee.

Owusu, born Kofi Owusu-Ansah, kicked off last year by making his national late night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He has gone on to perform numerous festival and headline tours and next, is set to support Paramore on a number of North American shows in 2023 including Madison Square Garden in New York City (see full tour routing below).

A few of Owusu's marquee live appearances with his Goon Club and The Black Dog Band (his recording band) since the release of Smiling with No Teeth include.

GENESIS OWUSU 2023 TOUR DATES

Feb 11 Tasmania, AU - Party in the Paddock

Feb 25 Auckland NZ - Tuning Fork

Mar 13 Adelaide, AU - WOMADelaide

May 23 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center**

May 25 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena**

May 30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden**

June 02 Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena**

June 04 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse**

June 05 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse**

June 07 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena**

June 08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena**

June 10 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center**

June 11 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena**

June 13 Orlando, FL - Amway Center**

June 14 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live**

**notes tour dates with Paramore, Bloc Party



New York duo poptropicaslutz! enter 2023 with a bang and their brand-new single "Sierra Echo X-Ray'. Produced and co-written by Chris Lyon, (Chainsmokers, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen) together they built a whimsical soundscape of pulsating synths and glitchy transitions contrasted by dynamic drum patterns.
NYC-based progressive pop duo mmeadows — made up of current Dirty Projectors member Kristin Slipp and Beyoncé, Lorde, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Laurie Anderson and more collaborator Cole Kamen-Green — shared "Working On Me," a new single and video from their upcoming album Light Moves Around You.
Harvey has also announced details of a tour that will see him join Mexican singer Amanda Acevedo, long time collaborator J.P. Shilo and Berlin band Sometimes with Others for a musical phantasmagoria, presented as the Invisible Blue Unicorns. The tour will travel across Europe throughout May, finishing in Berlin on May 28th.
This latest release sees Chiiild team up with GRAMMY-winning R&B star Lucky Daye, resulting in a mesmerizing ambient track with rich vocals and an otherworldly atmosphere. The two artists previously collaborated on "Compassion" on Daye's 2022 GRAMMY-nominated album Candydrip.

January 10, 2023

Check out photos of Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Jeremy Pope, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Coolidge, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Colman Domingo, Laverne Cox, Margot Robie, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, F. Murray Abraham, Michelle Williams, Matt Bomer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and more on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.
January 10, 2023

Winners included Steven Spielberg for The Fablmans, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Austin Butler for Elvis, Justin Hurwitz for Babylon, Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout, Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, and more. Check out the full list of winners now!
January 10, 2023

Ahead of the release of new album We Cater To Cowards, Chicago trio Oozing Wound have shared pummelling new single 'Hypnic Jerk'. Oozing Wound's self-deprecating humor here reveals something surprisingly honest lurking beneath the veneer of nihilistic detachment and noxious fumes.
January 10, 2023

Singer-songwriter, producer and advocate MILCK debuts mediative single "Slow" as part of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center's new project Bravespace, a compilation of original songs, sounds and meditations created by Asian American women and non-binary artists and musicians on a journey of reflection, mindfulness and collective healing.
January 10, 2023

Fast-rising country music artist Bryan Martin has signed with WME for global representation. The agreement comes ahead of a big year for Martin, with both a national tour and a new album in the works. WME is one of the world's largest and most well-established talent agencies that strives to obtain maximum exposure for their clients.
