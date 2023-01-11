VIDEO: Genesis Owusu Returns with New Video Ahead of Paramore Tour this Spring

GENESIS OWUSU has defied genre and style to keep the limelight burning following the release of his 2021 debut album, Smiling With No Teeth, and is an exponentially rising artist on a global scale.

Most recently, he released his single "Get Inspired" featuring his inimitable lyrical jab and a menacing and poetic punk hybridity. The song from the Ghanaian-Australian artist is also currently featured in a global Apple ad for Apple Fitness+, was named one of the best songs of the year by Los Angeles Times, and is available for voting - as well as his summer 2022 single "GTFO" - for triple j's Hottest 100 competition.

Today, Owusu also shares the stunning official video for "GET INSPIRED (A Roach Movement Video)," directed by Babekuhl & Chris Yee.

Owusu, born Kofi Owusu-Ansah, kicked off last year by making his national late night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He has gone on to perform numerous festival and headline tours and next, is set to support Paramore on a number of North American shows in 2023 including Madison Square Garden in New York City (see full tour routing below).

A few of Owusu's marquee live appearances with his Goon Club and The Black Dog Band (his recording band) since the release of Smiling with No Teeth include.

GENESIS OWUSU 2023 TOUR DATES

Feb 11 Tasmania, AU - Party in the Paddock

Feb 25 Auckland NZ - Tuning Fork

Mar 13 Adelaide, AU - WOMADelaide

May 23 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center**

May 25 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena**

May 30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden**

June 02 Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena**

June 04 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse**

June 05 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse**

June 07 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena**

June 08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena**

June 10 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center**

June 11 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena**

June 13 Orlando, FL - Amway Center**

June 14 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live**

**notes tour dates with Paramore, Bloc Party