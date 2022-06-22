VIDEO: Fortunate Ones Share Official Video for 'Heavy Heart' from New Album 'That Was You and Me'

JUNO-nominated, Canadian Folk Music Award-Winning duo Fortunate Ones have shared the official music video for their new single "Heavy Heart," which appears on their new album That Was You and Me, out now via Sonic Records. A stirring highlight of the new record, the song's video paints a portrait of a relationship in its most fragile state.

"When we're young we're told that anything is possible, and we're never truly prepared for the truth of what it is to be complicated and imperfect beings," shares Fortunate Ones, made up of Catherine Allan and Andrew James O'Brien.

"We learn, over time, that the weight of life can hit like a hammer, but it can also be light and beautiful. 'Heavy Heart' is an acknowledgment of the weight and the pursuit of the beauty. The video's director Jamie Miller acutely captured the heaviness and complexity of a relationship at its end. In three minutes, she paints a tender and emotionally nuanced portrait of the human heart and its resilience in the face of seemingly insurmountable grief."

Director Jamie Miller says, "The intention for the 'Heavy Heart' video was to capture a love story, grounded in the reality of everyday loneliness and the uncomfortable effort of being a person trying to get through the day when your heart is telling you that life is too short to spend it without the person you love."

Fortunate Ones' new album That Was You and Me has garnered support from outlets including The Alternate Root, The Bluegrass Situation and Music Connection who said, "featuring buttery, back-and-forth harmonies that are achingly beautiful, they stand above their folksy peers ... absorbing the Canadian duo's newest is like eavesdropping on intimate conversations."

Their previous single "Anchor", which arrived with a tender live performance video, was added to TIDAL's Serene Storytellers playlist and praised by Atwood Magazine who raved, "With so much vulnerability and raw connection on full display, 'Anchor' may be the sweetest love song released this year."

"Anchor" followed the talented duo's "Day to Day," a harmony-laced ode to the working class that's received streaming support from playlists including Apple Music's Breaking Singer/Songwriter, Amazon Music's Fresh Folk & Acoustic, Spotify's Folk & Friends and more. Fans can watch its live performance video here.

That Was You and Me finds Fortunate Ones reflecting on life, loss and grief, and ultimately choosing love. Their journey as partners spanned from a health scare to questioning their music career and recalibrating by injecting as much meaning as they could into their work.

The pair spent a pandemic summer in a little "saltbox house by the sea," says Allan, writing, refining, and recording songs they would then send digitally to producer Joshua Van Tassel in Toronto. The result is a stunning record stacked with songs about family and finding one's place.

Celebrated for their harmony-entwined songs of hope, resilience, and the human condition and their joyfully disarming live shows, Fortunate Ones have toured relentlessly, bringing their openhearted performances to thousands of people across North America and beyond.

Allan and O'Brien have been busy since the release of their JUNO-nominated debut album The Bliss in 2015 - thousands of miles, hundreds of shows, award-winning albums and scores of fans have all been hallmarks of the success the duo has experienced since their humble beginnings in St. John's, Newfoundland. Their sophomore album Hold Fast has over 13.5 million streams on Spotify to date.

Fortunate Ones will embark on a Canadian tour this fall and a full list of dates can be found below or here.

Watch the new music video here:

Fortunate Ones Tour Dates

7/31: St. John's, NL - George Street Festival

10/26: Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre

10/27: Charlottetown, PE - Confederation Centre for the Arts

10/28: Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre

10/29: Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

10/30: Fredericton, NB - The Fredericton Playhouse

11/1: Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

11/2: Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre - Babs Asper Theatre

11/3: Toronto, ON - TBA

11/4: Toronto, ON - TBA

11/5: Peterborough, ON - Market Hall Performing Arts Centre

11/5: London, ON - Aeolian Hall

11/6: Thunder Bay, ON - Fort William Historical Park

11/12: Winnipeg, MB - WECC

11/13: Brandon, MB - Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium

11/15: Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre

11/16: Prince Albert, SK - EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts

11/18: Camrose, AB - Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre

11/19: Fort Saskatchewan, AB - Dow Centennial Centre Shell Theatre

11/20: Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Arts and Heritage Centre

11/21: Calgary, AB - Festival Hall

11/23: Canmore, AB - artsPlace

11/24: Nelson, BC - Spiritbar

11/25: Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

11/26: Victoria, BC - The Capital Ballroom