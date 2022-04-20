VIDEO: Flo Milli Unleashes Music Video For 'PBC'

Flo Milli has released the music video for "PBC." The new visual was directed by Amber Park (Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Yachty, Chloe X Halle, Ty Dolla $Ign, Camila Cabello, and more).

With over half a billion streams to date, 22-year old, Alabama born rapper, Flo Milli has taken the Internet by storm in her short ascent. Releasing her first official track "Beef FloMix" on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn't let up since. Releasing tracks and visuals throughout 2019, she followed up with "In The Party" which has been streamed and viewed nearly 200 million times worldwide.

Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ? On the project, Flo exudes unapologetic confidence and empowers females with her experiences shared in her music, making her a relatable youth figure.

Standout tracks from the project include the SWV-sampling "Weak" and "May I." The mixtape received great critical support upon release landing on the covers of Spotify's "Feelin Myself" playlist and Apple Music's "On Repeat," along with two Spotify New Music Friday billboards last summer. She received rave reviews in the press from the likes of New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, FADER and NYLON, with many calling her the next female rapper to break through and coining Ho, why is you here ? as one of the best projects of 2020.

2021 proved to be another incredible year for Flo Milli. Following the success of her 2020 mixtape Ho, why is you here ?, she kicked off the year being named a Spotify RADAR artist which was launched with her Kenny Beats-produced, Fiddler on The Roof sampling single "Roaring 20's."

Adding to her accolades, she was then nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at the MTV VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate's "I Am." Both of Flo's verses on "I Am" on Yung Manny's "Clap For Em'" had massive moments on TikTok in 2021, with over 4 million videos created with the sounds combined. She performed at numerous major music festivals throughout the year, including Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud Miami, Firefly and more.

Most recently Flo returned, paving a new era where she plans to pay homage to her favorite pop culture moments with powerful black females, launching "Ice Baby" with a vignette re-enacting Flavor of Love. This coincided with a COLORS performance upon release.

With her latest single "PBC" (Pretty Black Cute) she shared an iconic Tyra Banks moment from America's Next Top Model and artwork that was a nod to the popular JET Magazine series "Beauty of The Week." With this creative vision, Flo is currently readying her debut album set for release this spring via RCA Records.

Watch the new music video here: