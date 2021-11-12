VIDEO: Erica Banks Drops New Song 'Designer'

Today, rising Dallas rap star Erica Banks returns with "Designer" via 1501 Certified Entertainment/Warner Records.

The new song and video that pairs luxurious flexes and fierce bars with a nostalgic, fitting, and booming sample of Crime Mob's "Stilettos (Pumps)." "Designer" arrives hot on the heels of Banks' 2021 American Music Award nominations - for "Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist," and "Favorite Trending Song" for her hit single, "Buss It."

Laced with bells from the Crime Mob hit, "Designer" sees Banks unload a cascading array of boasts and an instantly memorable hook that interpolates the hook from the Atlanta crew. "Chanel, Fendi, in the club" she raps.

"If he ain't 'bout a bag, why the f he in the cut." Her tone is authoritative and tough, a perfect match for the thunderous instrumental. In the video for the track, Banks rocks a variety of designer drip as she kicks it in a swanky mansion, an appropriate luxe setting for a song that's all about flossing.

"Designer" is just the latest entry in Banks' extended run of hits. In June, she teamed up with DreamDoll and BeatKing for "Toot That," an electric strip club anthem laced with quick-fire brags and an irresistible hook. Before that, she made waves with "Buss It," an infectious 2020 single that smartly flipped Nelly's 2002 classic, "Hot in Herre."

The song went viral powered in part by the #BussItChallenge, a TikTok dance trend that received over 2.7 billion views, and in the time since it was released, it's racked up over 203 million global streams, and earlier this year, peaked at #47 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Designer" is fueled by the same magnetic personality and boundless energy that's powered each of Erica Banks' hits so far.

"Buss It" just proved to the world what Texas already knew: Erica Banks is a real rap spitter who knows an undeniable bop when she makes one. "I have a good ear for music," says the MC. "I know what's best for me." She also knows what's best for cars and clubs: a relentless flow made sticky by her Dallas drawl, glued to an explosive mix of big bass and eerie melody. You could say she's been perfecting her style over three years of hotly tipped freestyles and mixtapes-Art of the Hustle, Pressure, and Cocky on Purpose represent 2019 alone-but Banks came out swinging from the start.

And now that "Buss It" is climbing the Billboard Hot 100, she has the clout to underwrite her savage disses and tales of lust and luxury. That standout anthem from her booming self-titled 2020 mixtape took on a life of its own in 2021, soundtracking over 3 million dance challenge videos in less than a month, and earning tacit cosigns from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Monica, Rico Nasty, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Banks calls the whole thing "outrageous," but she's been working toward this moment since she fell in love with poetry as a child.

She graduated from freestyling for kids at recess to taking rap seriously after seeing local artists like Asian Da Brat, Yella Beezy, Cuban Doll, and Tay Money take off nationally. She released her debut single "Talk My s" in 2018, and her momentum has been growing ever since. And now that Erica's aligned with both 1501 Certified and Warner Records the turn-up is real. "I make turn-up music, so that's what we're going to do," says Banks. "We're going to continue to push it. What's better than that?"

Watch the new music video here: