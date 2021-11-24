Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Dreamdoll Releases 'You Know My Body' Music Video

Dreamdoll will be released a new project in 2022.

Nov. 24, 2021  

Bronx rap star and newly signed Warner Records artist DreamDoll keeps her foot on the gas with the release of the throwback video for "You Know My Body" featuring Capella Grey. In the video, DreamDoll rocks signature NY apparel and attitude at the Bronx basketball court while the ballers vie for her attention.

DreamDoll is a social media juggernaut and talented female MC known mostly for her hits "Ah, Ah, Ah" and "Different Freestyle," achieving over 25 million YouTube views to date. She's gained a large fan base online with her freestyles and fashion content that continues to impress her 1.3 million TikTok and 4.4 million Instagram followers.

Dreamdoll was recently featured on "Chacin", which appeared on the soundtrack for Bruised. Co-produced by Halle Berry and Cardi B, the soundtrack was the first all-female hip-hop album.

Watch the new music video here:

