VIDEO: Dream Theater Release Music Video for 'Invisible Monster'
Their new album "A View From The Top Of The World" is out October 22.
As anticipation grows for the release of their 15th studio album, GRAMMY-nominated and millions-selling progressive music titans Dream Theater are releasing the music video for the first official single "Invisible Monster." The song comes from their upcoming InsideOutMusic / Sony Music album "A View From The Top Of The World", scheduled for release worldwide on October 22nd.
The new track clocks in at 6:27 and showcases the musicianship and creativity that has garnered the band fans around the globe. The video for the song was directed by William "Wombat" Felch (Mudvayne, HellYeah, Crobot, Static-X, Nefariant) and follows the story of an artist's internal struggles as the band is showcased performing the track.
Progressive metal pioneers Dream Theater- James LaBrie (Vocals), John Petrucci (Guitars), Jordan Rudess (Keyboards), John Myung (Bass), and Mike Mangini (Drums) - share a unique bond with one of the most passionate fan bases around the globe as evidenced by their two GRAMMY® Award nominations and 15 million records sold worldwide.
On their 15th full-length and second studio release for Sony Music, "A View From The Top Of The World" the band continue to challenge themselves and push their musical envelope - something they have done for over 30-years performing together.
Watch the video here: