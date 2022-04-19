VIDEO: D.R.U.G.S. Release 'Satellites In Motion' Music Video

Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S) have released the official music video for "Satellites In Motion".

The video showcases the bands energetic live show and the intense connection with fans.

The song, released last month is taken from the highly anticipated new album 'DESTROY REBUILD' out June 17, 2022 through Equal Vision Records/Velocity Records. The album is now available for pre-order at this link.

It is their first release since 2011's acclaimed self-titled debut album. Craig Owens is once again at the project's helm and has orchestrated a band and record that is sure not just to catch your attention but also keep it. 'DESTROY REBUILD,' offers listeners the uniquely nostalgic D.R.U.G.S. sound they have been craving while also exploring new territories making 'DESTROY REBUILD' the perfect progression and exciting new chapter.

To capture this sound, Owens connected with A-List producer Howard Benson whose past work with My Chemical Romance and The All-American Rejects heavily influenced the modern alternative rock world. Benson's raw talent for recording helped shape the structures and harmonies of the album. Owens found this collaborative process cathartic and embraced his newfound flow of creativity.

"Satellites In Motion" is the second song to be released from 'DESTROY REBUILD'. Owens explains that the song "is about emotionally distant to someone you are physically close to."

'DESTROY REBUILD' is an exciting new beginning for Owens. It is a way for him to connect with fans to share life experiences, and he is hoping the album will help them cope with whatever they are dealing with and experiencing. "This album is my first step forward without thinking of running back," Owens stated. "I hope it can leave a mark and grow with people."

Watch the new music video here: