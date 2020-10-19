VIDEO: DAYZE Releases New Single & Video 'My Way'

Growing up, he commuted between the USA and Mexico on a daily basis.

Dayze (aka Heriberto Delgado Jr.) is a Mexican American musician who grew up in a Calexico, a town on the US/Mexico border. Growing up, he commuted between the USA and Mexico on a daily basis.

To him, his situation is not special. In fact, he's sure others can relate to the struggles that come from living in two different worlds. Dayze lacked many things growing up, but the one thing he always had was the love and support of his parents.

He says, "I believe that the unconditional love and support of my parents was what ultimately gave me the courage to start playing music. I was a very introverted teen and when I got my first acoustic guitar everything changed. That guitar gave me purpose, motivation, and desire to learn and grow. Eventually, I started my first metalcore/scene band and that's when I knew that music would always be a part of my life. All these experiences culminated when I decided to start Dayze, my solo project, which delves more into the alternative rock realm. I was at a point in my life where I felt emotionally repressed, so I started writing lyrics and singing them. Day by day I realized how much this helped me get all the negativity out of my heart and thoughts. My hope is to hopefully connect with people around the world through my music."

After releasing a string of singles and an EP, he's back with a new single titled "My Way" and he plans to continue to release new music in the months ahead.

Watch the video for "My Way" here:

