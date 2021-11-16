VIDEO: Courtney Barnett Announces New Documentary & Performs on ELLEN

Courtney Barnett has again taken the music world by storm, this time with her most thoughtful and meditative album yet. Things Take Time, Take Time is the third album from Barnett and again receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike. This week she stopped by the Ellen studios and performed her single "Write A List of Things to Look Forward to."

In other big news, Barnett is also announcing a new documentary to be released in 2022 titled ANONYMOUS CLUB. Shot on vivid 16mm film over a three-year period, ANONYMOUS CLUB chronicles the notoriously shy musician's ups and downs on the world tour for her album Tell Me How You Really Feel.

Featuring Barnett's unguarded narration from her audio diary, recorded on a dictaphone provided by filmmaker Danny Cohen, the film delivers frank and unprecedented insight into Barnett's creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions. The film will be by Oscilloscope who are planning a traditional theatrical release for the film in 2022.

Barnett will also be embarking on a U.S. tour, with first performances kicking off later this month. Check out the full list of dates below!

Tour Dates

Sat November 27 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine

Tues December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine

Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine

Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange

Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange

Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint

Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange

Sun December 12 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange

Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange

Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Thurs January 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 30 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin

Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin

Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir

Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin

Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Mon February 7 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir

Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir

Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir

Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir

Watch her perform on ELLEN here: