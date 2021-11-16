VIDEO: Courtney Barnett Announces New Documentary & Performs on ELLEN
THE ANONYMOUS CLUB documentary will be released in 2022.
Courtney Barnett has again taken the music world by storm, this time with her most thoughtful and meditative album yet. Things Take Time, Take Time is the third album from Barnett and again receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike. This week she stopped by the Ellen studios and performed her single "Write A List of Things to Look Forward to."
In other big news, Barnett is also announcing a new documentary to be released in 2022 titled ANONYMOUS CLUB. Shot on vivid 16mm film over a three-year period, ANONYMOUS CLUB chronicles the notoriously shy musician's ups and downs on the world tour for her album Tell Me How You Really Feel.
Featuring Barnett's unguarded narration from her audio diary, recorded on a dictaphone provided by filmmaker Danny Cohen, the film delivers frank and unprecedented insight into Barnett's creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions. The film will be by Oscilloscope who are planning a traditional theatrical release for the film in 2022.
Barnett will also be embarking on a U.S. tour, with first performances kicking off later this month. Check out the full list of dates below!
Tour Dates
Sat November 27 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's
Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine
Tues December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine
Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine
Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange
Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange
Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint
Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange
Sun December 12 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange
Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange
Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Thurs January 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin
Sun January 30 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin
Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin
Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir
Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin
Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin
Mon February 7 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir
Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir
Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir
Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir
Watch her perform on ELLEN here: