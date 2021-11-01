VIDEO: Charli XCX Releases 'Good Ones' Drag Performance Video

Charli XCX has released the drag performance video of her latest single, "Good Ones", featuring Asttina Mandella, A'Whora, Krystal Versace, Cherry Valentine and Elektra Fence.

The first single of XCX's chapter embraces all that the pop star's life has to offer in today's world - fame, glamour, inner demons and global hits. "Good Ones" was produced by Oscar Holter of Max Martin's Wolf Cousins entity, and laments the inability to keep hold of healthy relationships, instead being endlessly drawn back to the dysfunctional and toxic.

Last month, she launched her first standalone podcast, entitled "Charli XCX's Best Song Ever". She speaks to friends and guests from around the world, to discover the songs that have been instrumental in shaping their lives.

Watch the new performance here: