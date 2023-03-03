VIDEO: Cate Blanchett Stars in New Sparks Music Video

Sparks has shared "The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte," the first single and title track from their hugely anticipated 26th studio album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, due Friday, May 26 via Island Records. An official music video - starring Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett - premieres today on YouTube.

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte is available now for pre-orders/pre-saves. In a feature in Variety posted earlier today, the Maels and Blanchett discuss the making of the video.

"We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year," say Ron and Russell Mael, "little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, 'The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte'. Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!"

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte marks Sparks' first release on the venerable Island Records label in close to five decades, following such classics as 1974's landmark Kimono My House, highlighted of course by the indelible hit single, "This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us."

Described by Ron and Russell Mael as a record that is "as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career," the album includes such instantly intriguing new musical vignettes as "Mona Lisa's Packing, Leaving Late Tonight" and "Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is," songs which once again display Sparks' seemingly ceaseless ability to craft complete, intricately detailed stories within perfect three-and-a-half minute pop earworms.

Both characteristically timeless and unequivocally modern, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte once again affirms that after more than a half-century making masterpieces, Sparks remain inimitable, ingenious, and as ever, utterly one of a kind.

Sparks will celebrate The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte and much more with an extensive world tour that sees the band playing some of the biggest venues of their incredible career, with highlights including a pair of sold-out headline shows at London's historic Royal Albert Hall (May 29 and 30).

The North American leg of Sparks Tour 2023 gets underway Tuesday, June 27 at New York City's Beacon Theatre and then culminates with the biggest headline show of Sparks' more than fifty-year career, taking place Sunday, July 16 at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl in their beloved hometown of Los Angeles, CA. Hollywood Bowl subscription packages are available now at www.hollywoodbowl.com.

Create Your Own Packages go on sale Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 am (PT). Sparks Fan Club presales begin Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 am (PT). General on-sales follow on Tuesday, May 2 at 10:00 am (PT). For complete details and ticket information, please see allsparks.com/#tour.

Watch the new music video here:

SPARKS TOUR 2023

MAY

23 - Oxford, UK - New Theatre Oxford

24 - Liverpool, UK - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

26 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

27 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

29 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

30 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

JUNE

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Barcelona *

8 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound Madrid *

10 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound Porto *

13 - Paris, France - Le Grand Rex

14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega

18 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

20 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

22 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

27 - New York, NY, USA - Beacon Theatre

28 - Philadelphia, PA, USA - Keswick Theatre

30 - Washington, DC, USA - Lincoln Theatre

JULY

1 - Boston, MA, USA - The Wilbur

3 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Danforth Music Hall

5 - Chicago, IL, USA - Copernicus Center

6 - Milwaukee, WI, USA - Pabst Theater

8 - Kansas City, MO, USA - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

9 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

12 - Dallas, TX, USA - Texas Theatre

13 - Austin, TX, USA - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

16 - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Hollywood Bowl †

24 - Osaka, Japan - Namba Hatch

25 - Tokyo, Japan - Line Cube Shibuya

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Special Guests They Might Be Giants