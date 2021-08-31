VIDEO: Catbells Shares 'It's Not Hard' Visual

Catbells has released a new single!

Entitled "It's Not Hard," the song explores deep-seated emotions and feelings of escapism in one's life. Catbells confides, " It's a song about that feeling of wanting to run away from all your problems and to be totally free from the past. Not looking back and not feeling the regret of the past. But ultimately it's about also realizing it's not possible to really run away...when doing what you want to do is quite hard or even impossible, but feeling like you want to do it is not hard at all."

Inspired by artists such as Mazzy Star and Nico, the track features poignant lyricism, stripped down vocals, and echoing guitar over a moody & lush melody.

Since this year, Catbells has garnered over 425k views on Youtube since the release of her debut single "Fade" and has received acclaim from the likes of Atwood Magazine, Guitar Girl, Earmilk among numerous others.

Dreamy melancholic shoegaze meets alt-pop singer/songwriter, Catbells engages her listeners with soft hypnotic vocals, lush soundscapes, and moody melodies that capture her deep, heartfelt emotions in the most intimate of ways. Gifted with a voice like an angel, Catbells gently immerses her listeners into a world of sweet nostalgia and velvety sentiments.

