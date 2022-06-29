VIDEO: Brandi Carlile Shares 'You And Me On The Rock' Music Video

The official music video for Brandi Carlile's new single, "You And Me On The Rock," is debuting today. Watch the video, which was created, animated and directed by Computer Team.

Of the song, Carlile reflects, "This song is for my wife, Catherine. When life changed during quarantine and everything that I identify myself by went away, I was left with a question of 'is what I've built my life on really a solid foundation?' I wrote this song and realized that even the most intensely self-identifying things can go away, but what my life is really built on, which is faith and my family, it's a rock, and it's solid."

"You And Me On The Rock," which NPR Music calls, "a heartwarming ode to domesticity, with gently strummed acoustic guitar and a mellifluous vocal reminiscent of Carlile's friend [Joni] Mitchell," is from Carlile's widely acclaimed #1 album, In These Silent Days, which is out now via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records.

In celebration of the record, Carlile is currently in the midst of her extensive "Beyond These Silent Days" headline tour with upcoming shows at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater (two nights), Austin's Moody Amphitheater, Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (two nights) and New York's Madison Square Garden among many others.

Of Carlile's recent sold-out show at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Varietypraises, "It's hard to think of any other current rock star who so successfully puts heart at, well, the heart of her proceedings...the fact that this is a rock show, even as much as a singer/songwriter showcase, was felt from the beginning at Friday's show." Special guests featured on the tour include Allison Russell, Ani DiFranco, Brittany Howard, Celisse, Indigo Girls, Katie Pruitt, Lake Street Dive, Lucius, Sarah McLachlan, Brittney Spencer, Tanya Tucker and Yola. See below for complete itinerary.

Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, In These Silent Days was inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing last year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown). Conceived of while she was quarantined at home with longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, the ten songs chronicle acceptance, faith, loss and love, and channel icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Joni Mitchell-the latter two who, by some sort of cosmic alignment of the stars, have turned out to be close friends in addition to being her biggest heroes and inspirations.

Released to overwhelming acclaim, Variety praises, "Carlile effortlessly glides between octaves while, somehow, still sounding completely conversational-the everyday diva we didn't know we needed until she showed up at our door...a vocal tour de force," while Billboard asserts, "the emotion that Carlile projects is unbridled, unfettered joy in the face of hard times-and it's the exact boost of positivity that will make you want to listen again and again" and Vulture declares, "one of the biggest voices in the genre." The album also appeared on "Best of 2021" lists at NPR Music, Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, SPIN, USA Today, Stereogum and many more.

In the months since the release, the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author made her debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" (performing "Broken Horses" and "Right On Time"), returned to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to guest host and debut "You And Me On The Rock," and debuted "This Time Tomorrow" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." She also performed "Right On Time" during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards earlier this year, where the song was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Additionally, this past November, Carlile performed Mitchell's legendary album Blue in its entirety at Carnegie Hall. Of the sold-out performance, Billboard proclaims, "an extraordinary concert...who better to take on this homage but Carlile, who has taken up Mitchell's still brightly burning torch, as one of the finest songwriters and singers of this era."

Watch the new music video here: