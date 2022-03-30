VIDEO: Brady Watt Releases 'Flight of the Murder Hornet' Music Video

Purveyor of the groundbreaking "Bass & Bars" series (an ongoing series that has included appearances from Warren G, Chuck D, Evidence, Pharoahe Monch, B-Real, Smoke DZA, Murs, MC Eiht, Papoose, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine and Jadakiss among others before the pandemic curved the concept) Brady Watt is known for being the "BASSGOD" but it's his diversity that sets him apart.

A true virtuoso, Brady's contributions, and production has appeared on his own collaborative projects, like his EP with Bishop Nehru (The Real Book Vol. 1), and most recently, Brady produced Jack Harlow's hit single, "Same Guy," featuring Maroon 5's Adam Levine (which was punctuated when both artists performed the song on Saturday Night Live), the "Narcissist" which featured Westside Gunn and the iconic DJ Premier, and after a "Sunday Service" performance with Marc Rebillet went viral and generated so much positive adulation, Brady Watt, DJ Premier and Marc Rebillet headlined a show in Central Park together last summer.

Now, Brady Watt returns with a new single, "Flight Of The Murder Hornet," which is an instrumental manifestation of the misinformation era. A modern "Flight Of The Bumble Bee" and a bass etude the likes of which the world has not seen, or heard, since the late great Jaco Pastorius.

The first voice you hear on "Flight Of The Murder Hornet" is indeed DJ Premier yelling "Yo Braydz" (which has become Brady's adopted nickname in Premier's studio). Birthed over many jam sessions during the lockdown, "Flight Of The Murder Hornet" sounds as big as any orchestral arrangement, when in reality, it's a jazz-rock trio sounding larger than life.

"The Flight Of The Murder Hornet" animation/claymation/stop-motion video and effects were masterfully crafted by Corey Daigle (who Brady grew up with in his hometown of Nashua, NH) who utilized a new animation technique for the video.

"The screams you here at the end of the video symbolize the fever-pitch insanity that we've reached as a society" Brady declares. "However, "Flight Of The Murder Hornet" is not a melancholy song, it's a foundational bridge to a new beginning as a society. I've long thought that what we've needed is a massive shift in mentality, and with everything that's going on in the world; man, did we get it. I've personally grown quite a bit during the pandemic, and I'm reaching new levels as an artist and a human."

Watch the new music video here: