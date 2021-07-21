VIDEO: Bob Mould & Fred Armisen Unbox Mould's Solo Career-Spanning Box Set 'Distortion'

Legendary musician Bob Mould along with his friend, actor, comedian and avid Mould fan Fred Armisen, share a video in which they open boxes of the different vinyl volumes of Mould's career retrospective boxset Distortion. Armisen penned the introduction to Mould's massive 24-CD Distortion box which was released last fall by Demon. The vinyl volumes have been released periodically over the last year, with the fourth and final vinyl box Distortion: Live now scheduled to be released by Demon on August 6. The 8 LP set includes live recordings from Mould's solo career as well as performances by his band, Sugar.

Watch the unboxing video below!

"I'm a longtime fan of Fred's work, especially the Portlandia series," Mould said. "Fred and I have made music together in the past - with my band, with Ian Rubbish, on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and at the occasional birthday party. So, it was a thrill for me to "unbox" the various configurations, geek out on the packaging, and share a handful of fun stories."

Today, Mould also announces a tour of solo electric dates in Europe beginning January 19, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland. In addition to the European dates, he is announcing openers for his US band tour with the band's Kestrels, Moaning, Slow Caves, and Gentlemen Rogues. See below for further details.

Mould's live shows will span his entire 40+ year career, including songs from the Distortion collection and from his landmark band Hüsker Dü, as well as songs from last year's explosive and critically acclaimed album Blue Hearts - about which Rolling Stone's 4 out of 5-star review raved, "feels like a lost Hüsker Dü album with Mould howling invective over his buzz-sawing guitar."

TOUR DATES:

September 16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club @

September 17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall @

September 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club @

September 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer @

September 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre @

September 22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall @

September 24 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theater @

September 25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue @

September 28 - Seattle, WA - Neumos #

September 29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom #

October 1 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall #

October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom #

October 4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater %

October - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater >

October 6 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk >

@ Support: Kestrels

# Support: Moaning

% Support: Slow Caves

> Support: Gentlemen Rogues

Photo Credit: Jay Blakesberg