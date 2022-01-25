VIDEO: Blackberry Smoke Debuts 'Lonesome For A Livin' Music Video
The video features special guest Jamey Johnson.
The official music video for Blackberry Smoke's song, "Lonesome For A Livin'," featuring special guest Jamey Johnson, is out now.
Reflecting on the song, the band shares, "A few years ago we went in the studio with Jamey Johnson and George Jones and recorded a version of 'Yesterday's Wine.' Shortly after that, Charlie was so moved meeting George he wrote a somewhat autobiographical song for him called 'Lonesome For A Livin'.' As much as George loved the song and although he wanted to, he never got the chance to record it as he passed away. Fast forward a few years, we were with Jamey at a show together and Charlie played him this song, we decided that night we should cut it together, for George. Dave Cobb loved the story, so we included it on our last album, You Hear Georgia. We miss ya possum! This one is for George!"
Out now via Thirty Tigers (stream/purchase here), You Hear Georgia was released last spring and marked Blackberry Smoke's 20th anniversary as a band. As they have for the past two decades, Blackberry Smoke continues to embody Georgia's rich musical legacy with You Hear Georgia, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state. With the addition of producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), a fellow Georgian, the album pays homage to the band's deep respect for their roots.
Adding to their landmark year, the band will continue their extensive headline tour this spring with upcoming shows at Oklahoma City's The Criterion, Tempe's Marquee Theatre, Solana Beach's Belly Up (sold out), Napa's Uptown Theatre, Columbus' The Athenaeum Theatre and Louisville's The Louisville Palace among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.
Watch the new music video here:
Tour Dates
March 17-Catoosa, OK-Hard Rock Tulsa
March 18-Oklahoma City, OK-The Criterion
March 19-Helotes, TX-Floore's Country Store
March 21-Tempe, AZ-Marquee Theatre
March 23-Solana Beach, CA-Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
March 25-Napa, CA-Uptown Theatre
March 26-Stateline, NV-Harrah's Lake Tahoe
March 30-Vancouver, BC-The Commodore Ballroom
April 1-Edmonton, AB-Midway
April 2-Calgary, AB-The Palace Theatre
April 4-Winnipeg, MB-Burton Cummings Theatre
April 7-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall
April 8-London, ON-London Music Hall
April 9-Ottawa, ON-Bronson Centre
April 10-Kitchener, ON-Elements
April 12-Columbus, OH-The Athenaeum Theatre
April 14-Louisville, KY-The Louisville Palace
April 15-Pelham, TN-The Caverns
April 16-Pelham, TN-The Caverns
April 23-Cherokee, NC-Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
June 4-Ropley Landing, WV-RodneyFest 2022
June 9-Maryville, TN-The Shed
June 10-Maryville, TN-The Shed (SOLD OUT)
June 11-Maryville, TN-The Shed (SOLD OUT)