VIDEO: Billie Eilish Shares 'Billie Bossa Nova' Performance Video

In a collaboration with Vevo, Billie Eilish has shared the live performance video for "Billie Bossa Nova," a track off her her latest album, "Happier Than Ever."

Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. "Billie Bossa Nova" follows the release of Billie's previous Official Live Performances of "Lost Cause," "Male Fantasy" and "Your Power."

"All of us at Vevo have been huge fans of Billie for years and love working with her. We collaborated closely with her on each of these Official Live Performances, and worked hard to create a cohesive series to match her aesthetic and sound." says JP Evangelista, Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "Billie is always so involved in the vision of her music videos, and her detailed input is a huge part of what makes these performances special. It's been such a pleasure watching her blossom into the superstar that she is today, from her first music videos, to very intimate fan shows, Billie is truly one of a kind. We look forward to more successful future collaborations."

Billie Eilish and Vevo have a long and collaborative history, working together for exclusive live performances of "my boy" through their DSCVR Artists to Watch program, "you should see me in a crown" and "bitches broken hearts" for Vevo LIFT and "when the party's over," "bellyache" and "you should see me in a crown" for Vevo's LIFT Live Sessions in 2018.

Watch the performance here: