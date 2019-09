Seventeen year old musical phenomenon Billie Eilish has released a new music video for her single "all the good girls go to hell." Watch it below!

Eilish dropped her debut EP in 2017. Since, she's become a radio staple and a household name. Her 2019 studio album yielded five top 40 singles: "When the Party's Over", "Bury a Friend", "Wish You Were Gay", "Xanny", and "Bad Guy".

Watch the new music video below!





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You