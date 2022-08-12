Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Beyoncé Debuts 'I'm That Girl' Video Teaser

The track is from Beyoncé's new album, "RENAISSANCE."

Aug. 12, 2022  

Beyoncé has shared the teaser for the upcoming "I'M THAT GIRL" visual. The track is from her new album "RENAISSANCE." A release date for the complete video has not yet been set.

The visual teaser follows the recent visual for "BREAK MY SOUL (The Queens Remix)" which featured Madonna. The Grammy-winner originally released the track in June to universal acclaim. The new project, which recently debuted at #1 on the Billboard albums chart, includes 16 tracks.

Beyoncé released her last solo album, "The Gift," a companion album to Disney's live action remake of The Lion King, in 2019. The album was followed by her short film, Black Is King, in 2020. Her last solo studio album was "Lemonade," released in 2016.

Beyoncé wrote and performed "Be Alive," which was featured on the soundtrack for King Richard and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Beyoncé's other film work includes Dreamgirls, Epic, Obsessed, Cadillac Records, The Pink Panther, Fade to Black, The Fighting Temptations, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, and Austin Powers.

Watch the new visual teaser here:

