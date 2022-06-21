Beyoncé Drops New Single 'Break My Soul' From Upcoming 'Renaissance' Album

Beyoncé has released her new single, "Break My Soul."

The track is the first single from Beyoncé's upcoming album, "Renaissance." The new project, which can be pre-saved here, will include 16 tracks and will be released on July 29. Currently unknown shirts and CD box sets can be purchased on her website here.

Beyoncé released her last solo album, "The Gift," a companion album to Disney's live action remake of The Lion King, in 2019. The album was followed by her short film, Black Is King, in 2020. Her last solo studio album was "Lemonade," released in 2016.

Beyoncé wrote and performed "Be Alive," which was featured on the soundtrack for King Richard and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Beyoncé's other film work includes Dreamgirls, Epic, Obsessed, Cadillac Records, The Pink Panther, Fade to Black, The Fighting Temptations, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, and Austin Powers.

Watch the new lyric video here: