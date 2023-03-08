Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ashnikko Unveils Dystopian Video for Latest Single 'Worms'

“Worms” is the latest off her highly-anticipated debut album WEEDKILLER, coming June 2nd via Warner Records.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Genre-blurring pop star Ashnikko (she/they) returns with a cutting-edge official video for new single "Worms," the latest off her highly-anticipated debut album WEEDKILLER, coming June 2nd via Warner Records.

Crafted as an artistic commentary on Earth's environmental disaster and the rapid evolution of technology, the new video takes places within a Mad Max-esqué dystopian universe as Ashnikko becomes part machine in order to battle against the titular robotic Weedkiller enemies.

About the video, director Ramen Djafari explains, "I wanted to create a vast world that stretches way beyond the bounds of this one music video, like there's an abundance of stories waiting to be told. I indulged my love for creature design and developed dozens of individual characters, monsters, robots and a huge monster truck. It was important to me to bring the world around this album to life, with a richness that reflects the depth of the music and lyrics.

Working with Ash and Vasso was a truly precious collaboration between artists, they supported and trusted my personal interpretation of the universe they created together. Looking back, I wish I could have spent more time in this world. I feel like this video barely scratches the surface of what I would love to create together with Ashnikko. Fingers crossed we'll get another chance to collaborate in the future."

Tickets to Ashnikko's upcoming 2023 WEEDKILLER World Tour - her biggest headline tour to date - go on sale this Friday, March 10th at 10am local time. The full list of dates includes stops across North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia, as well as her Coachella debut in April.

Watch the new music video here:




