VIDEO: Armaan Malik Shares 'You' Music Video

International Singer-Songwriter, Armaan Malik, has released his highly anticipated English single, "You," today. Armaan, who is particularly known for his ballads back home in India, steps into his comfort zone and delivers stunning vocals and visuals for "You."

Crowned as one of India's "most talked-about musicians on Twitter" of 2021, Armaan's release of "You" portrays the warm fuzzy feeling of finding your special person, the one you're willing to take that leap of faith for. As a listener of the single, the lyrics are meant to define the magic of true, butterfly-inducing, once-in-a-lifetime kind of love; but is also the kind of love that will make you want to fight all odds, and everything life throws at you, as long as you've got each other. "You" has been minimally arranged with acoustic guitars and warm lush strings, which beautifully enhance the songwriting and soothing vocals.

The vulnerability and self awareness Armaan showcases through his songwriting on "You" emulates a message worth embracing. He elaborates; "My latest single "You" is one of my most favourite songs I've released till date. It's got a certain purity and simplicity that I believe will speak to a lot of people. I've always wanted to do a love ballad in English and "You" definitely is a no-brainer in that genre. The song has been in the works for almost two years now which is why I am extremely excited that it's finally out there in the world for people to hear and make their own. I hope all my fans and the new listeners love the song as much as I do."

Recently celebrating his 14th year in the music industry, 26-year-old Armaan has garnered just north of 10 billion streams for more than 250 songs in a dozen different languages, along with more than 50 million followers across all social platforms. The release of "You" marks Armaan's 4th solo English single, and is showcasing a softer side of his voice compared to his previous Global releases.

Last year Armaan infiltrated markets all across the globe with the release of "Echo," a collaboration with Korean American artist Eric Nam and platinum music producer KSHMR; which Teen Vogue referred to as "[...] a new song that breaks down walls between three separate music industries in service of something bigger, more beautiful." Since its release; the "Echo" video shot up to over 26M views, charted on over 20 New Music Friday Playlists, was the #1 Dance song in India / charting in 10 other countries, and became the first singer of Indian origin to be featured on the Spotify Times Square billboard in New York.

After cementing his position in the Indian music industry, Armaan has now forayed into the global music circuit with his MTV EMA winning debut English single, "Control," followed by Billboard's Top Triller chart-topping "next 2 me" and "How Many"; making him the first-ever artist to have achieved this feat twice within one year - Billboard. He is the youngest singer of Indian origin to have performed at The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, and to become winner of the SSE Awards Live Act. Armaan was also the voice of Aladdin in the Hindi dubbed version of the live-action remake of the Disney classic, 'Aladdin' and the singing voice of Simba in 'The Lion King.' His strong impact across the globe hasn't gone unnoticed, with features in places like Elle, Teen Vogue, Billboard, Fault Magazine Cover, and BBC to name a few.

Hailing from a renowned musical family, spanning three generations of Bollywood music, Armaan Malik continues his family's musical legacy to emerge as one of the brightest talents in India. His versatility as a singer is exemplified not just in his multilingual lyrics, but also in his exploration of diverse styles and approaches to creating music. At the age of 23 years, he became the youngest Indian singer to ever be a coach on the Indian version of the internationally renowned reality show, 'The Voice'.

He has earned millions of fans who have christened themselves as Armaanians worldwide. As a child, he learnt Hindustani classical music for 10 years and pursued the study of western music at Berklee College of Music, Boston. Having grown up with music, the polyglot inspires listeners and aspiring singers by pushing the envelope with every song. He dons many hats including that of a singer, songwriter, record producer, voice-over artist and performer. He is known for singing in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam. Revered as "Prince of Pop", Armaan has over 250+ songs to his credit. Pulling off an unprecedented feat, Malik has amassed as many as 10 billion streams for his songs in a dozen different languages worldwide.

Though entrenched in Bollywood culture, Armaan always knew English music was his true passion. Throughout adolescence, he listened to the likes of Michael Bublé, Frank Sinatra, John Mayer, and Bruno Mars to name a few. In 2011, he received a full-tuition scholarship to attend the Summer Programme at Berklee College of Music which he completed with honors. Soon after the program, he realized that this is his calling, to write and sing his own songs in English.

After 7 years of massive success in India with his Bollywood music, in 2018 Armaan decided to finally give his dreams a go and began taking writing trips to Los Angeles, where his music fell on the ears of record executive David Massey. "I've always wanted to make English music. My dream is to represent my country on a global level," says Armaan. "David believed that an Indian single could make the crossover. He understood the vision." After inking a deal with Sony Arista [Billboard], Armaan got in the studio with industry vet Wayne Wilkins (Natasha Bedingfield, Beyoncé) to record his first English single "Control."

