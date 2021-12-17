VIDEO: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi Perform 'Just Look Up' on THE VOICE

Netflix's star-studded comedy DON'T LOOK UP stars Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi as pop music power couple Riley Bina and DJ Chello. The duo performed "Just Look Up," a brand-new song written and recorded specifically for the movie, on The Voice finale.

"Just Look Up" was co-written by 2-time Grammy winner Ariana Grande, Grammy winner Kid Cudi, 2-time Academy Award-nominated / Emmy winning composer Nicholas Britell and Oscar nominated songwriter Taura Stinson.

Britell (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, Succession) also produced the soundtrack, composed the score and co-wrote "Second Nature"-a brand-new track from 2-time Grammy winners Bon Iver-with the band's frontman, Justin Vernon.

"Just Look Up" will be included on Don't Look Up (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film), which will be released December 10th on Republic Records.

The cast of the new film also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem - it's on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it's too late proves shockingly comical - what will it take to get the world to just look up?!