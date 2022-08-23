Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Archers of Loaf Release Animated Video For New Single 'Screaming Undercover'

Her new album will be released on October 21.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Archers of Loaf have released an animated video for their roaring new single "Screaming Undercover." The song is the latest from their first new full-length studio album in 24 years, Reason in Decline, out October 21st via Merge Records.

"'Screaming Undercover' is definitely the heart of the new record," says Eric Bachmann. "It came out quickly and it was the first lyric I actually finished for this collection of songs. I felt good after it had been written because I finally knew the point of view from which I could write more Archers songs."

"It had an urgent frustration in it that expressed what we were all feeling towards what the pandemic had taken from us, as well as the anger I felt personally towards the Trump administration and its dysfunctional embrace of anti-intellectualism, which unfortunately still seems to be infecting the culture and political climate."

Last month the band announced Reason in Decline with a video for its lead single "In The Surface Noise," which Consequence called a "a sprawling, massive-sounding tune" that "finds a smart balance between past and present" and SPIN praised as a "strident, anthemic single."

Though Archers of Loaf have played a handful of reunion shows in the past couple of decades, the band is set to embark on their first tour in support of Reason in Decline this fall. The shows kick off November 29 in Baltimore and include stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, and Richmond before concluding in Asheville on December 4. Tickets are on sale now. All announced dates below with more to follow.

Archers of Loaf is Eric Bachmann (​​singer/guitar), Eric Johnson (guitar), Matt Gentling (bass), and Mark Price (drums).

Watch the new music video here:

Archers of Loaf tour dates

Nov 29 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

Nov 30 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Dec 1 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

Dec 2 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

Dec 3 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

Dec 4 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Michael Major


Kathy Kosins To Embark on UK Tour Alongside New Single 'Let's Rewind' with Bob BaldwinKathy Kosins To Embark on UK Tour Alongside New Single 'Let's Rewind' with Bob Baldwin
August 23, 2022

The award-winning, Detroit-native will hit several UK spots including Pizza Express Soho, The Pheasantry Chelsea and Hampstead Jazz Club. Kosins, known for her energetic and eclectic musical palette and distinguished international performance history, is thrilled to  return overseas. Check out the new single and tour dates now!
Vermont Trans-Trio THUS LOVE Release 'Family Man'Vermont Trans-Trio THUS LOVE Release 'Family Man'
August 23, 2022

THUS LOVE is a band—but also so much more. The Brattleboro, Vermont trio stand together, a bond cemented by their experience as outsiders looking in. For THUS LOVE, DIY is an ethos that reflects not only their musical vision but their very existence as three self-identifying trans artists. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates now!
Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch LineupChris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch Lineup
August 23, 2022

The BeachLife Ranch lineup of top talent includes: The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Wilco, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cam, Chris Shiflett, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, and more.
Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'
August 23, 2022

he Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Elijah Wolf released a new single “Holding This In.” The song was co-written by Josh Jaeger and continues his creative partnership with producer Sam Cohen who produced his 2021 single “Yesterday, With You” and full length album Brighter Lighting.
VIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES TrailerVIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Trailer
August 23, 2022

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold. Watch the new video now!