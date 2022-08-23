VIDEO: Archers of Loaf Release Animated Video For New Single 'Screaming Undercover'

Archers of Loaf have released an animated video for their roaring new single "Screaming Undercover." The song is the latest from their first new full-length studio album in 24 years, Reason in Decline, out October 21st via Merge Records.

"'Screaming Undercover' is definitely the heart of the new record," says Eric Bachmann. "It came out quickly and it was the first lyric I actually finished for this collection of songs. I felt good after it had been written because I finally knew the point of view from which I could write more Archers songs."

"It had an urgent frustration in it that expressed what we were all feeling towards what the pandemic had taken from us, as well as the anger I felt personally towards the Trump administration and its dysfunctional embrace of anti-intellectualism, which unfortunately still seems to be infecting the culture and political climate."

Last month the band announced Reason in Decline with a video for its lead single "In The Surface Noise," which Consequence called a "a sprawling, massive-sounding tune" that "finds a smart balance between past and present" and SPIN praised as a "strident, anthemic single."

Though Archers of Loaf have played a handful of reunion shows in the past couple of decades, the band is set to embark on their first tour in support of Reason in Decline this fall. The shows kick off November 29 in Baltimore and include stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, and Richmond before concluding in Asheville on December 4. Tickets are on sale now. All announced dates below with more to follow.

Archers of Loaf is Eric Bachmann (​​singer/guitar), Eric Johnson (guitar), Matt Gentling (bass), and Mark Price (drums).

Watch the new music video here:

Archers of Loaf tour dates

Nov 29 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

Nov 30 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Dec 1 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

Dec 2 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

Dec 3 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

Dec 4 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC