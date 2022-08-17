VIDEO: Alternative Duo Foreign Air Share Sinister Video For 'Night At The Zoo'

Alternative duo Foreign Air share the dark and twisted cartoon video for their single, "Night At The Zoo." The track is the latest to be shared from their upcoming sophomore LP, Hello Sunshine, which will be released on September 9, 2022.

When asked about the gothic track, the band explains, "It is a story about transformation, a quirky tale about a lion breaking out of his cage at the zoo. Growing up in a zoo is all he's ever known. As the story unfolds, he encounters all the other animals on his journey out. With each encounter, his suspicions are strengthened...there is something odd about this place. He says, 'I'm finally crawling out of my cage now, and there's no telling what I will do.' Beware of the lion."

Hello Sunshine is comprised of 14-tracks, including recent singles "Anything's Possible," "Moving On," "Your Touch," "Hello Sunshine," and "Shut Up And Show Me." It is a deeply personal album with all the tracks written, recorded, produced, and engineered by the duo, Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael, over the past two years. With the creative freedom of working on their own, they leaned into all their influences from alternative rock anthems to experimental electronic-infused indie and even tapped K.Flay to help co-write for the upcoming single, "Blue Days."

The band has also announced a fall headlining tour that starts in Nashville on September 6th and includes dates in Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on October 8th in DC. Joining them for the majority of the dates will be buzzy Brooklyn artist Anna Shoemaker. Tickets are on sale now.

Foreign Air dropped their debut album, Good Morning Stranger, in October of 2020. Before that, they released 10 singles, as well as the For The Light EP, starting with the glitchy, spectral "Free Animal," which became an immediate hit.

Nike snapped up the latter for an ad - and everyone from Samsung, Vodafone, Microsoft, to Showtime, ABC, and Vice soon followed. All told, Foreign Air's music has been streamed more than 140 million times on Spotify and Apple, they have been featured on sites like Billboard, Grammy.com, and COLLIDE, and they have toured with notable acts like Misterwives, Bishop Briggs, Bleachers, and more.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

** With Anna Shoemaker

September 6 - Nashville, TN | Exit/In **

September 7 - Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade (Purgatory) **

September 9 - Austin, TX | Ballroom **

September 10 - Dallas, TX | Dada **

September 13 - Phoenix, AZ | Valley Bar**

September 14 - San Diego | Soda Bar **

September 16 - Los Angeles, CA | Moroccan Lounge **

September 17 - San Francisco, CA | Brick + Mortar **

September 19 - Portland, OR | Doug Fir **

September 20 - Seattle, WA | Crocodile (Madame Lou) **

September 23 - Salt Lake City, UT | Kilby Court **

September 24 - Denver, CO | Globe Hall **

September 28 - Minneapolis, MN | Turf Club **

September 29 - Chicago, IL | Beat Kitchen **

October 1 - Ferndale, MI | Magic Bag **

October 2 - Cleveland, OH | HOB - Cambridge Room **

October 4 - Toronto, ONT | Drake **

October 6 - Brooklyn, NY | Baby'sAll Right

October 8 - Washington, D.C. | Songbyrd