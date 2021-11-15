VIDEO: Adele Debuts 3 New Songs During CBS Concert Special

Adele debuted her first new material in six years at her special One Night Only concert on CBS last night. The two-hour special included a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Adele discussed her divorce, weight-loss, her new album, and more.

Adele performed classics, like "Someone Like You" and "Hello", plus new tracks from her upcoming album "30", such as "I Drink Wine", "Hold On", and "Love Is A Game", in the special, now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Watch Adele perform "Easy On Me" below!

Starting with the lead single, "Easy On Me", Adele will release her new studio album, "30", on November 19. Adele One Night Only is now streaming on Paramount+.

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.