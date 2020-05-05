VIDEO: 5 Seconds of Summer Perform 'Wildflower' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) performed their new single 'wildflower' On The Late Late Show With James Corden last night.

Watch below!

5SOS have released the kaleidoscopic and fantastically colorful video for "Wildflower," the latest single from their new album C A L M. In an incredible burst of imagination, the visual came to life soon after the band's original video shoot was cancelled due to California's shelter-in-place order. Directed remotely by Andy DeLuca and assistant director Sarah Eiseman, "Wildflower" was shot entirely on green screen through a meticulously arranged process that involved transporting the green screen and camera to each band member's doorway in order to film their individual parts. Despite 5SOS separately quarantined, the result bears an undeniable mood of togetherness, its giddy energy intensified by images of puppies and rainbows and multi-colored daisies. With its lo-fi psychedelic effects, "Wildflower" also features playful animations that DeLuca and Eiseman learned to create specifically for the video. Check it out HERE





