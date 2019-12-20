VICTORS Announce 2020 Live Dates

Electronic-pop quartet VICTORS have announced a select number of live dates for 2020.

The band who recently released their enveloping new single 'Craving', are now sizing up two shows in March next year at the Islington O2 Academy (6/3/20), before a show that will see them go back to their roots at The Lending Room in Leeds later that month (21/03/2020).

Opening up about the upcoming live appearances, frontman Harry Waterhouse says:

"Every time we come to London we see more and more people singing every single word back to us. Now we're headlining our first O2 Academy show which is so exciting to say. London we can't wait to see you.

And also, Leeds has watched us develop as an artist from the very beginning. It somehow feels stranger watching our fan base grow in our hometown. We don't play in Leeds often but every time we do, it's really special for us."

Tickets for the gigs are on sale now, and available as follows:

VICTORS - 2020 DATES

6 - London, O2 Academy, Islington - tickets: www.ticketmaster.com

21 - Leeds, The Lending Room - tickets: www.lunatickets.com





