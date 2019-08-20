VEX RED Unveils Music Video for 'Tarantula'

Electronic rockers VEX RED have unveiled a brand new video for their recent single 'Tarantula', their first taste of new material in three years. The video follows a protagonist through a variety of unexpected and bewildering occurrences, culminating in a dramatic climax in the midst of a gloomy forest.



The imagery enhances the power of the music, flooding the senses with a cocktail of delicate electronics, spectral vocals, throbbing bass and soaring guitars, all the while exerting an emotional intensity that's impossible to ignore.



"For me personally Tarantula's video is a reminder that there is a sort of malaise that creeps up on me. I only notice when already bloodied. It's a reaction to the unnatural environment and the disconnection from nature. I'm attracted to the chaos of it. You have to let yourself let go," explains bassist Keith Lambert.



"'Tarantula' is about finding calm in a world full of noise - to quiet the static and outrun the turbulence" continues vocalist and guitarist Terry Abbott. "As our political landscapes get rougher with each new direction and power game we find ourselves underneath a growing storm. It feels like a sense of helpless imminence has us in its grasp."



'Tarantula' is the opening track on VEX RED's upcoming EP Give Me The Dark, due for release on October 4th via Say Something Recordings. The EP also features their 2016 single 'Burn This Place', which earnt them the honour of being personally invited to perform at Robert Smith's 2018 Meltdown Festival at London's Southbank Centre.



The band will also be performing a special show at Camden Assembly on September 13th. Tickets are almost sold out, and can be purchased here.



With this EP, an album in the works and a reignited hunger to create new music, VEX RED are back with a refreshed sense of purpose and are set to go from strength to strength.



GIVE ME THE DARK TRACKLIST

Tarantula

Burn This Place

Air

So I Can Sleep

Lake

Dermo - Acoustic (Bonus Track)





Related Articles View More Music Stories