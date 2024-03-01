VCHA to Drop New Single 'Only One' Ahead Of Las Vegas Performance

VCHA – a first-of-its-kind global, female pop-group from K-Pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment and Republic Records – announced the release of their forthcoming single, “Only One.” The track will be released to all digital and streaming platforms on March 15th. Pre-save HERE.

The single follows the group's official debut in January with the release of “Girls of the Year.” The highly anticipated new music marked VCHA's bold entry into 2024, and Billboard praised the group or “pioneering a new era of K-Pop.”

The group also performed the single on MTV's Fresh Out Live and Good Day New York, marking the group's U.S. broadcast debut less than a month after debuting. Further, the release displayed the group's ability to deliver upbeat, pop-driven music for the masses, and there is no sign of slowing down.

Later this month, VCHA will be heading to Las Vegas to open for K-Pop legends, TWICE, at their one-night-only encore performance of their 5th World Tour "READY TO BE” in the United States – “READY TO BE” ONCE MORE – at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

VCHA entered the music scene through the competition series A2K, after group members – Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG, Kaylee – were revealed during the show's two-part finale in September 2023.

In conjunction with the group's official formation and the conclusion of A2K, they released their first pre-debut single SeVit (NEW LIGHT) in September, which was packaged together with three tracks; “Y.O.Universe,” “Go Getter” and “Know Me Like That”.

The music video for "Y.O.Universe" went on to reach #1 on the US Billboard 'Hot Trending Songs' chart, while its official music video ranked first in YouTube Trending Worldwide, fifth in the US, seventh in Brazil, and eighth in Canada within a day of its release. The group released a second pre-debut single in November 2023 with “Ready for the World,” a full version of the beloved A2K theme song. "Ready for the World" went on to surpass 200,000 Spotify streams just five days after its release.

“Only One” will be released March 15th on all streaming platforms. Pre-save the single HERE.

About VCHA:

Formed under K-Pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment, VCHA is a first-of-its-kind global girl group trained through the K-Pop system. Comprised of 6 members – Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG, Kaylee – the group was formed through the competition series A2K (from JYP Entertainment, Republic Records, and Federal Film) and revealed during the show's two-part finale in September 2023. The group made their official debut on January 26th, 2024 with the release of single “Girls of the Year,” whose music video reached nearly 5 million views in less than a week.

Pre-debut, and in conjunction with A2K's finale, they released their first pre-debut single SeVit (NEW LIGHT). The single's lead track, “Y.O.Universe”, went on to reach No. 1 on the US Billboard 'Hot Trending Songs' chart, while its official music video ranked first in YouTube Trending Worldwide, fifth in the US, seventh in Brazil, and eighth in Canada within a day of its release. The group released a second pre-debut single in November 2023 with “Ready for the World,” a full version of the beloved A2K theme song.

"Ready for the World" went on to surpass 200,000 Spotify streams just five days after its release. VCHA will next be seen opening for K-Pop icons, TWICE, at their one-night-only “READY TO BE” ONCE MORE performance at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, and their next single, “Only One,” will release on March 15th.

The name VCHA is based on the Korean word meaning “shine the light.” The group believes in authenticity, togetherness, and the idea that we are all special because we are all different.