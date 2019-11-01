Unveil the Strength Release New Lyric Video for Single 'Unstoppable'

Unveil the Strength released their new lyric video for single "Unstoppable" today on Tattoo.com.

"You ultimately get to decide the outcome of your life. You can choose to be the victim or you can choose to be the ambassador of your pain. You can choose to quit or you can choose to be Unstoppable!" says the band.

Watch the video below.

Unveil the Strength, is an international metal band based in Austin, Texas. Their first recording, titled Foundations was recorded with Producer/Engineer Rob Kukla, who is now at Studio Fredman, and Mixed/Mastered by Henrik Udd of Henrick Udd Recording in Gothenburg, Sweden. Udd is known for his impeccable production with acts such as Architects, Bring Me The Horizon, At The Gates, and Delain.

Unveil The Strength is honored to be working with Team Some Assembly Required for their second release titled "Unstoppable". Team S.A.R. is a Non-Profit Organization founded by veterans and comprised of veteran and civilian adaptive athletes and their supporters whom are dedicated to the growth and expansion of competitive adaptive sports across multiple disciplines. Founded by Dale King and Derick Carver, former US Army officers, veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Team S.A.R. truly embraces strength through adversity.

"We aren't just adaptive athletes showcasing athletic feats of strength. We are agitators for the extraordinary." says Josh Cinnamo, Executive Director/ President.

Listen to "Unstoppable" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories