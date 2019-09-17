UnderRated & Garth Vader Release Video For 'Like A Criminal' Featuring Rapper/Reality TV Star Big Smo 

Humboldt County's hip-hop duo UnderRated and Garth Culti Vader have released their new video for the track "Like A Criminal" - watch below!

The video features country rapper/reality TV star Big Smo and marijuana legend Eddy Lepp, who was released from prison after being sentenced to 10 years in 2009 for growing over 25,000 plants. The video shows footage of the marijuana raids in California where authorities seized 20 tons of cannabis during a 4-day period, despite being the first state to legalize medical marijuana and more recently legalize recreational marijuana. "Like A Criminal" appears on from the new album "Black Markets Matter", which was released earlier this year on Suburban Noize Records, and features guest appearances Mendo Dope, One Eye, and reggae artist Winstrong.

"Black Markets Matter" is an unapologetic look into the realities facing Humboldt County, California, the birthplace of weed culture. When Prop 64 passed in 2016, life was turned upside down for the entire community of the infamous Emerald Triangle. As the rest of California celebrated and the corporate vultures circled, Humboldt County's own UnderRated and Garth Vader gathered their thoughts and experiences to write a no holds barred banger of a rebuttal to the grim reality of the new legal cannabis frontier. Unlike any other release, this album is not all bong rips and munchies, folks; People's freedom, their property, and the ability to provide for their families is on the line. Without the black market, we wouldn't have Cheech and Chong to watch, Cypress Hill, Bob Marley, and Snoop to listen to, or even High Times Magazine. That is why this message will ring true not only to anyone who has ever enjoyed smoking weed, but anyone who has enjoyed the entertainment made by people inspired by Humboldt's most notorious cash crop. "Black Markets Matter" brings it all full circle, and explains in no uncertain terms that this is not what Peter Tosh had in mind when he sang "Legalize It". Underground hip hop and black-market weed join forces to spread the truth about the corporate takeover of cannabis. "Black Markets Matter" speaks on behalf of Humboldt County, a community that has kept America high for 50 years, so it's really not too much to ask that we listen to what they have to say. More than an album, "Black Markets Matter" is a movement...and it's growing.

Rappers UnderRated and Garth Vader without a doubt, have cemented their status in the upper echelon of the hip-hop underground. UnderRated, formerly of Potluck has worked and toured the nation with the likes of Tech N9ne, Berner, Devin The Dude, Twiztid, Chali 2na from Jurassic 5, D12, Bay Area legend E-40, and many more. UnderRated has generated millions of views on YouTube and it's made him a viral sensation with tracks like "It'll Be Better Tomorrow" and his fast rappin' bangers, "4 Minute Fire Drill", "3 Minute Miracle", and his cover of Tech N9ne's "World Wide Chopper."





