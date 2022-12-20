Ultra Worldwide Announces Debut Edition of Ultra Abu Dhabi

For the first time in its history, ULTRA Worldwide is coming to the Middle East.

ULTRA Worldwide is the most international music festival brand, boasting active events on all six inhabited continents, including the flagship Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

Heralded for delivering an unparalleled combination of top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology, and large-scale productions, ULTRA Worldwide will finally welcome the UAE's community of electronic music to the Ultranaut family with the inaugural edition of ULTRA Abu Dhabi.

From Saturday, March 4 - Sunday, March 5, ULTRA Abu Dhabi will take place at the largest open-air venue in the region, Etihad Park. The expansive venue is located on Yas Island, one of the world's fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations and a pinnacle of luxury in the United Arab Emirates.

The festival will host two stages; the Main Stage will predominantly house the festival's bombastic, stadium-smashing sounds, while ULTRA Worldwide's renowned house and techno brand RESISTANCE will host a stage boasting some of the festival's best-loved underground acts.

ULTRA Abu Dhabi will also offer a Premium General Experience pass that allows access holders to dedicated entrance gates, toilets, F&B offerings as well as their own lounge area where they can experience the most amazing night of their lives.

In addition, ULTRA Abu Dhabi will offer bespoke VVIP Experiences at both stages, packed with bottle service, mind-blowing theatrics, and the very best view in the house. Details on table sales will be announced shortly on ULTRA Abu Dhabi's Social Media channels and website.

As well as being the capital city, Abu Dhabi is rapidly on its way to becoming the cultural centre of the UAE. The modern, cosmopolitan vibe lures in visitors from all around the world, who journey to the Middle East seeking that famous Emirati luxury.

Tickets for ULTRA Abu Dhabi can now be purchased online at https://www.ultra-abudhabi.com