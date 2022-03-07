UV-TV Release Alternative Versions Of Tracks From 'Always Something'

UV-TV are pleased to present three, brand-new and unheard versions of tracks from their latest LP: 'Always Something'.

The new music arrives as the band prepare for a run of UK live dates; part of an extensive European tour planned throughout the Spring. Full dates can be found below, with tickets on sale now.

Made-up of founding members Rose Vastola (guitars / vox), Ian Bernacett (guitars), and Ian Rose (drums), UV-TV made their name on the Florida scene before relocating to New York for the creation of their third and latest studio studio effort: 'Always Something'. Released via PaperCup Music last year, it contained 9 electrifying tunes laced with nostalgic melodies and joyous hooks.

Revisiting some of its highlights in 2022, UV-TV are pleased to present a collection of alternative versions of three tracks that featured on 'Always Something'; including the singles "Distant Lullaby" and "Back to Nowhere" plus the penultimate track: "Super Abound".

Talking about how the new alternative versions came together, Rose tells:

"Back in 2020, when we (Rose Vastola and Ian Bernacett) were working on the beginning of what would become our latest release; 'Always Something,' we accumulated a collection of tracks that seemed to take on an entirely different world of their own. As the fraternal twin ​to what would become the rock record, we intended "Always Something" to be... Like other artists who share their process, we wanted to do the same by giving these tracks a little light from the digital vault and sharing the original ideas that helped inform our latest record. The Demos of "Back to Nowhere," "Distant Lullaby," and "Superabound" are included in this release.""

Now preparing to take the songs of 'Always Something' out on the road for the first time, the band will be embarking on a mammoth tour across Europe.

UV-TV are founding members Rose Vastola (guitars / vox), Ian Bernacett (guitars), and Ian Rose (drums). Well established as a cornerstone in the continuation of the DIY and post-punk crossover scene in the US, new 'Always Something' saw the band confirm their status with one of 2021's most essential guitar records.

The record completes an exhilarating trilogy of releases from the band to date. Following 2017's debut 'Glass' and 2019's 'Happy', in 'Always Something' the NYC trio deliver some of their most complex and accomplished material to date. Combining a classic feel with a fresh contemporary outlook, the album featured recent singles "Back To Nowhere", "Distant Lullaby" and title-track "Always Something", garnering praise from outlets including Consequence of Sound, Line Of Best Fit, Under The Radar, Stereogum, Louder Than War, The Punk Site, Brooklyn Vegan and more in the process.

Available digitally on all platforms now, a run of 500 limited edition LPs are also available in the US and for import in the UK & EU.

Always Something [DEMOS] by UV-TV

Tour Dates

19.03.22 IT - ROMA FANFULLA

20.03.22 IT - PADOVA - CIRCOLO NADIR

21.03.22 IT - BOLOGNA - FREAKOUT

22.03.22 - IT - SAVONA - RAINDOGS

23.03.22 FR - CHAMBERY - BRIN DE ZINC

24.03.22 CH - ZURICH GOTTHARD BAR

25.03.22 - FR - TROYES - LE FERAGUS

26.03.22 FR - GRAND FONTAINE (Strasbourg) - BRASSERIE DU FRAMONT

27.03.22 - DE - FURTH KUNST KELLER o27

28.03.22 DE - BERLIN SCHOKOLADEN

29.03.22 - CZ - PRAGUE - BIKE JESUS

30.03.22 DE - MANNHEIM - Blau

31.03.22 - FR - PARIS L'INTERNATIONAL

01.04.22 FR - NANTES - JARDIN C

02.04.22 - FR - EVREUX - LE KUBB

03.04.22 UK - RAMSGATE - RAMSGATE MUSIC HALL

04.04.22 - UK - BRISTOL - THE LANES

05.04.22 - UK - LONDON - THE VICTORIA DALSTON

06.04.22 UK - CHELMSFORD HOT BOX LIVE

07.04.22 UK - LEEDS MABGATE BLEACH

08.04.22 UK - BIRMINGHAM - NORTONS DIGBETH

09.04.22 - UK - HASTINGS - THE PIPER

10.04.22 - UK - TODMORDEN - GOLDEN LION

11.04.22 - UK - HULL - TOWER BALLROOM

13.04.22 - FR - ALENCON - CHAPELMELE

14.04.22 - FR - REIMS LES VIEUX DE LA VIEILL

15.04.22 BE - GAND DE ROES

16.04.22 DE - KUSEL Willkommen - im - Dschungel Festival

17.04.22 - DE - FRANKFURT - HAFEN 2

18.04.22 DE - Donaueschingen KuBa Kulturbahnhof

19.04.22 CH - BIENNE ATOMIC CAFE'