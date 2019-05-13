ULTRA Singapore Announces 2019 Phase Two Lineup

ULTRA Singapore 2019 has released its official Phase Two lineup of the highly-anticipated event. Packed to the brim with the most in-demand acts in dance music, the fifth edition will take place on June 8th & 9th, 2019 at the scenic Ultra Park.



In addition to the already colossal selection of talent, Phase Two will see Mainstage staples Axwell and Knife Party take up their headline slots once more to deliver two wildly different but equally spellbinding sets. Fresh off the heels of his Coachella performance, KAYZO will be bringing his blends of dubstep and heavy metal to the enchanting island. Psytrance visionaries Infected Mushroom will also take over the decks, as well as Brooks, CMC$, Dyro, Josh Pan, Loopers, Matisse & Sadko, Seth Hills, Whipped Creamand Young Bombs. The RESISTANCE stage will be showered with the thrilling tech-house sounds of Hot Since 82.



Burgeoning electronic dance music DJ/producers Rave Republic and Monstercat mainstay Myrne will represent local Singaporean talent. The Worldwide Stage has confirmed an exciting STMPD Records Takeover, showcasing the sounds of some of dance music's most beloved acts.



ULTRA Singapore 2019 is shaping up to be the biggest and best in its history. With world-class acts slated to please every type of electronic music lover, the event is sure to set the bar higher than ever before. Tickets for ULTRA Singapore are available exclusively at: https://ultrasingapore.com/tickets/2019/



If you would like to attend ULTRA Singapore 2019 as media, please apply for press accreditation here: https://getinpr.com/accreditations





ULTRA SINGAPORE - PHASE TWO LINEUP (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER)



DJ HEADLINERS



AXWELL*

KNIFE PARTY*

MARTIN GARRIX

PORTER ROBINSON (DJ SET)

SKRILLEX



RESISTANCE HEADLINERS



ART DEPARTMENT

EATS EVERYTHING

HOT SINCE 82*

JAMIE JONES

JOSH WINK



SUPPORT



BROOKS*

CMC$*

DYRO*

INFECTED MUSHROOM*

JOSH WINK*

KAYZO*

LOOPERS*

MATISSE & SADKO*

SETH HILLS*

STMPD RECORDS TAKEOVER*

WHIPPED CREAM*

YOUNG BOMBS*

ZEDS DEAD*



REGIONAL SUPPORT



22 BULLETS*

CREAM*

JIMMY CLASH*

KAISER WALDON*

KSUKE*

MYRNE*

RAVE REPUBLIC*

RAYRAY*

SCOTTYCAL*

VANILLAS*

VICTORIA*

YAMATO*



*DENOTES PHASE TWO ARTIST





