UK's Young Gun Silver Fox to Play U.S. Tour This Fall

The dates kick off in October.
Prepare to groove this autumn: Soul-pop duo Young Gun Silver Fox is hitting the road across the U.S. in support of their sonically rich fifth album, Pleasure, out now on Los Angeles indie powerhouse Blue Élan Records.
The transatlantic pairing of UK soul frontman Andy Platts (Mamas Gun) and Kansas-born groove maestro Shawn Lee (Ping Pong Orchestra) has long reigned as the torchbearers of West Coast-inspired pop-soul. With Pleasure, the pair digs deeper than ever, co-writing and recording much of the album together in person for the first time — and the results are ten tracks of lush, funky brilliance.
Following standout performances opening for Black Pumas and their sold-out shows in Europe, Young Gun Silver Fox is bringing Pleasure stateside this fall on their most extensive U.S. tour this year.
With nods to Stevie Wonder, Sly Stone, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Steely Dan, Pleasure plays like a modern mixtape of classic influences — warm, sophisticated, and irresistibly catchy. Singles like “Stevie & Sly,” “Late Night Last Train,” and “Born To Dream” capture the duo’s knack for melody, groove, and heart.
10/11/25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar
10/12/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
10/14/25 - Boston, MA - Sonia
10/15/25 - Miami, FL - ZeyZey
10/16/25 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
10/18/25 - Raleigh, NC - The Rialto
10/19/25 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
10/21/25 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery
10/22/25 - Nashville, TN - Chiefs on Broadway
10/24/25 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Room
10/25/25 - Chicago, IL - City Winery
6/26/25 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
6/28/25 - Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
Videos