UK's Young Gun Silver Fox to Play U.S. Tour This Fall

Prepare to groove this autumn: Soul-pop duo Young Gun Silver Fox is hitting the road across the U.S. in support of their sonically rich fifth album, Pleasure, out now on Los Angeles indie powerhouse Blue Élan Records.

The transatlantic pairing of UK soul frontman Andy Platts (Mamas Gun) and Kansas-born groove maestro Shawn Lee (Ping Pong Orchestra) has long reigned as the torchbearers of West Coast-inspired pop-soul. With Pleasure, the pair digs deeper than ever, co-writing and recording much of the album together in person for the first time — and the results are ten tracks of lush, funky brilliance.

Following standout performances opening for Black Pumas and their sold-out shows in Europe, Young Gun Silver Fox is bringing Pleasure stateside this fall on their most extensive U.S. tour this year.

With nods to Stevie Wonder, Sly Stone, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Steely Dan, Pleasure plays like a modern mixtape of classic influences — warm, sophisticated, and irresistibly catchy. Singles like “Stevie & Sly,” “Late Night Last Train,” and “Born To Dream” capture the duo’s knack for melody, groove, and heart.

Young Gun Silver Fox Pleasure USA Tour Part 1

10/11/25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar

10/12/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

10/14/25 - Boston, MA - Sonia

10/15/25 - Miami, FL - ZeyZey

10/16/25 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

10/18/25 - Raleigh, NC - The Rialto

10/19/25 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

10/21/25 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

10/22/25 - Nashville, TN - Chiefs on Broadway

10/24/25 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Room

10/25/25 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

Previously Announced Summer Tour Dates

6/26/25 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

6/28/25 - Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

