UKG Don Sammy Virji Releases Another Huge Banger With 'If U Need It'

UK-based DJ/Producer Sammy Virji has struck gold again with his latest single ‘If U Need It', out 3rd November on Positiva / EMI Records.

Built around an earworm vocal hook and an irrepressible groove, ‘If U Need It' is yet another example of Sammy Virji leading the charge in the Garage space and continuing to push the boundaries of how far the genre can go.

The release also comes in perfect time ahead of his sold out headline London show at EartH on 17th November – a show which sold out within 24 hours of general sale. Sammy is currently on his biggest Australia and New Zealand tour to date, ahead of his recently announced debut North America tour kicking off in February next year.

It's been an incredibly exciting past couple of months for Sammy following the release of his iconic single ‘Shella Verse' with Flowdan and seeing unprecedented streaming/social growth following his viral DJ Mag stream. Fresh off his sizzling new remix of Unknown T's ‘Goodums', his audience is up over 300% in the last couple of months and shows no sign of slowing down – a great testament to Sammy after several years of hard graft on the live circuit and now truly one of the hottest artists in dance music right now.

The UK-based DJ/Producer has swiftly made his mark on the electronic music space, proving to be both a pioneer and innovator of the UKG renaissance. Over the last eight years, he's crafted an ever-growing discography and unmissable live show which has propelled him to the forefront of UKG and underground UK Bass scene.

His impressive past achievements include a coveted Rinse FM residency, monthly sold-out ‘Like a Virjin' and 'Isn't It' tours, performances at renowned venues across the UK and Australia (including a recent sold out headline show at Village Underground) and a string of collaborations with the likes of Salute, Conducta, Flowdan and more.

With ‘If U Need It', Sammy Virji has come through with yet another UKG banger, adding to his already stellar reputation.