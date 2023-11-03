UKG Don Sammy Virji Releases Another Huge Banger With 'If U Need It'

The newly crowned UKG don returns with another forward-thinking banger.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

UKG Don Sammy Virji Releases Another Huge Banger With 'If U Need It'

UK-based DJ/Producer Sammy Virji has struck gold again with his latest single ‘If U Need It', out 3rd November on Positiva / EMI Records. 

Built around an earworm vocal hook and an irrepressible groove, ‘If U Need It' is yet another example of Sammy Virji leading the charge in the Garage space and continuing to push the boundaries of how far the genre can go.

The release also comes in perfect time ahead of his sold out headline London show at EartH on 17th November – a show which sold out within 24 hours of general sale. Sammy is currently on his biggest Australia and New Zealand tour to date, ahead of his recently announced debut North America tour kicking off in February next year. 

It's been an incredibly exciting past couple of months for Sammy following the release of his iconic single ‘Shella Verse' with Flowdan and seeing unprecedented streaming/social growth following his viral DJ Mag stream. Fresh off his sizzling new remix of Unknown T's ‘Goodums', his audience is up over 300% in the last couple of months and shows no sign of slowing down – a great testament to Sammy after several years of hard graft on the live circuit and now truly one of the hottest artists in dance music right now.

The UK-based DJ/Producer has swiftly made his mark on the electronic music space, proving to be both a pioneer and innovator of the UKG renaissance. Over the last eight years, he's crafted an ever-growing discography and unmissable live show which has propelled him to the forefront of UKG and underground UK Bass scene.

His impressive past achievements include a coveted Rinse FM residency, monthly sold-out ‘Like a Virjin' and 'Isn't It' tours, performances at renowned venues across the UK and Australia (including a recent sold out headline show at Village Underground) and a string of collaborations with the likes of Salute, Conducta, Flowdan and more.

With ‘If U Need It', Sammy Virji has come through with yet another UKG banger, adding to his already stellar reputation. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dave East & Vado Release Deniro & Pesci Photo
Dave East & Vado Release 'Deniro & Pesci'

Vado just graced the third member (Lloyd Bansks) of The Council's Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd HR, and was recently featured on Mary J. Blige's new single “Still Believe In Love,” which was the #1 added song this week on R&B Radio.

2
Caity Baser Sets UK Tour Including Show at Londons Hammersmith Apollo Photo
Caity Baser Sets UK Tour Including Show at London's Hammersmith Apollo

Her new album be available digitally to stream and download, and physically via vinyl as well as a limited run of CDs - which Caity is putting on sale for only £5 as part of a thank you to her fans. Those lucky enough to claim one of these limited edition CDs will also gain early access to buy capped-price tickets to her forthcoming UK tour.

3
Benny The Butcher & Lil Wayne Release Big Dog Photo
Benny The Butcher & Lil Wayne Release 'Big Dog'

Benny the Butcher - Grammy-nominated artist and founding member of Buffalo's acclaimed independent rap collective Griselda Records -  releases his brand new single “Big Dog” via Def Jam Recordings/Roc Nation/ Agency78. “Big Dog” - featuring Lil Wayne and produced by the Alchemist - is the prelude to EVERYBODY CAN'T GO.

4
UMI Announces New EP Talking to the Wind Photo
UMI Announces New EP 'Talking to the Wind'

talking to the wind follows UMI's critically acclaimed debut album Forest in the City (2022), which Rolling Stone praised for its expansive “sun-soaked electro R&B” and “moody slow jams.” The new 4-track project sees UMI in a confident new light as she fully embraces love, life, but above all, feeling okay with being lost in the world.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT