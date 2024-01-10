UK R&B Queen Shaé Universe Announces New Project 'Love's Letter'

The project is slated for release on Valentine's Day, 14th February.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

UK R&B Queen Shaé Universe Announces New Project 'Love's Letter'

UK R&B queen Shaé Universe announces her much anticipated new project Love's Letter, slated for release on Valentine's Day, 14th February via The Orchard.

A release steeped in R&B nostalgia, this timeless 10 track project explores what it would mean for love to send you a letter for every phase of life. Collaborating with producers from both sides of the Atlantic, the project combines Shaé's once-in-a-lifetime raw vocal talent with sultry guitar melodies, old-school-flows and modern gritty bounces.

The announcement arrives today with new single ‘What's Luv?', a sun-dappled tune shot through with breezy guitar licks and Shaé's ethereal vocal runs, as she muses on the importance of self-love.

Speaking on ‘What's Luv?', Shaé said -

“‘What's Luv?' is for anyone who's ever lost themselves in love. People who love hard and passionately can often forget that ultimately, no one can pour into them more than themselves. I wrote this song as a reminder of that. Love people, love life, love love but also ensure you love yourself enough.”

‘What's Luv?' is joined on the project by ethereal 00's R&B cut ‘LOML', which landed last year to acclaim from CRACK, NME and spins across BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, KISS Fresh and more. ‘LOML' sits alongside the empowering ‘Passenger Princess' which arrived with a video featuring frequent collaborator Kojey Radical and drew heat from the likes of NME, Vibe, Wonderland, COLORS, GUAP, DMY, Complex UK, TRENCH and DJ Mag. Shaé made her much-anticipated COLORS debut last year with the radiant project cut ‘Summertime'. Covering romantic love, self-love, lack of love and the role of love in spirituality, Love's Letter is a transformative project crafted to help listeners process their pain.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, British-Nigerian artist Shaé Universe has made waves in  the UK, West Africa and beyond making music that engages, enchants and inspires. Her mother a gospel singer and her father a pastor, Shaé weaves her spirituality, faith and sensuality through her work. Shaé is an artist who can both sing and rap, has been co-signed by the likes of Lalah Hathaway, Jorja Smith and Little Simz and has remained entirely independent - navigating the industry on her own terms.

Now in her new era following performances at legendary festivals around the world including Glastonbury, SXSW, Roskilde, De Roma Festival, The Great Escape and a lead feature on Phabo's latest album Don't Get Too Cozy, Shaé has truly taken her music to a global stage. With fans at the likes of British Vogue, NME, VICE, Rolling Stone, BET, Billboard, Highsnobiety, Complex, Wonderland and NOTION, and recently announced as a Pandora Artist to Watch for 2024 - this year has Shaè Universe written all over it.

Photo Credit: Karis Beaumont



