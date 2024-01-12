Tyler Ramsey Shares 'These Ghosts' From Forthcoming Album

The song is accompanied by a stunning music video.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 3 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

Tyler Ramsey Shares 'These Ghosts' From Forthcoming Album

Tyler Ramsey, former lead guitarist of Band of Horses (2007-2017) has shared “These Ghosts” accompanied by a stunning music video that premiered exclusively via PASTE.

“These Ghosts” made its US and UK radio debuts earlier this week via WXPN and BBC, respectively and is the lead single off the forthcoming album New Lost Ages out on February 9 via Soundly Music.

“This song is for anyone who has left a bad situation behind them only to look down and realize they are still carrying it with them somehow. Letting go - even letting go of something that’s no good - can take time. The pain in your head is just the smoke from a fire that burned out a long time ago," says Tyler Ramsey.

New Lost Ages was recorded at the legendary Avast! Recording Co. in Seattle, Washington, by storied producer Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, The Shins, Built to Spill). The 10-song LP is an ongoing sonic quest — meticulously wandering across the musical landscape, this undulating tone of indie, rock and folk stylings.

“These Ghosts” follows the release of the album’s title track, “New Lost Ages” and “Flare (for Neal Casal)” which premiered exclusively via Relix.

In support of his new album, Ramsey will embark on a nationwide tour that kicks off on February 20 in Washington DC.  

Tickets and up-to-date information can be found Click Here

TYLER RAMSEY ON TOUR

1/25 @ Highlander Mountain House | Highlands, NC

2/7 @ The Bijou Theatre | Knoxville, TN

2/20 @ Pearl Street Warehouse | Washington DC

2/21 @ Milkboy | Philadelphia PA

2/22 @ Mercury Lounge | New York, NY

2/23 @ Space Ballroom | Hamden, CT

2/24 @ Faces Brewing | Boston, MA

2/27 @ Beachland Tavern | Cleveland, OH

2/28 @ Rumba Cafe | Columbus, OH

2/29 @ LO-FI Indianapolis, IN

3/1 @ Shank Hall | Milwaukee, WI

3/2 @ Fitzgerald's Sidebar | Berwyn, IL

3/22 @ The Parish | Austin, TX

3/23 @ The Post at River East | Fort Worth, TX

3/26 @ The Casbah | San Diego, CA

3/28 @ Gold-Diggers | Los Angeles, CA

3/29 @ The Siren | Morro Bay, CA

3/30 @ Bottom of the Hill | San Francisco, CA

4/1 @ Tractor Tavern | Seattle, WA

4/2 @ Polaris Hall | Portland, OR

4/3 @ Neurolux | Boise, ID

4/5 @ Lulu's Downstairs | Manitou Springs, CO

4/6 @ Mercury Cafe | Denver, CO

4/8 @ Knuckleheads Saloon | Kansas City, MO

4/9 @ Off Broadway | Saint Louis, MO

4/10 @ Hernando's Hide-A-Way | Memphis, TN

5/9-11 @ Spring Skunk Music Fest | Greer, SC

Photo Credit: Parker J. Pfister




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Minimum Champion Heralds Better Days Ahead Photo
Minimum Champion Heralds 'Better Days Ahead'

Longtime Hardcore Drummer Nicholas Lopardo unveils his singer/songwriter project, Minimum Champion, with the release of his debut EP 'Better Days Ahead.' Mixing punk elements with catchy pop hooks and acoustic folk touches, Lopardo delivers a highly rousing blend of music that is both personal and satisfying for the listener.

2
Video: Turnpike Troubadours Make Late-Night Television Debut on KIMMEL Photo
Video: Turnpike Troubadours Make Late-Night Television Debut on KIMMEL

Known for their electric live shows, the band will continue to perform through this summer including upcoming headline dates at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center (two nights), Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (two nights), Jacksonville's Daily's Place, Baton Rouge's Raising Cane's River Center Arena, and more. Watch the video of their performance now!

3
Country Star Brooke Moriber Set To Release New Single Half A Heart Photo
Country Star Brooke Moriber Set To Release New Single 'Half A Heart'

Country Star Brooke Moriber is set to release her new single 'Half a Heart' on January 12th. The song is about living life fully and loving wholeheartedly. Celebrate the release at The Bitter End in NYC on January 13th. Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter with a unique path in Country music.

4
Breakout Country Hitmaker Josh Ross Releases Two-Song Pack Photo
Breakout Country Hitmaker Josh Ross Releases Two-Song Pack

Weaving his personal narrative into relatable lyrics, the songs showcase Ross' own journey in life and music. Both tracks were produced by frequent collaborator, Matt Geroux, who produced Ross' previous releases including “Trouble,” “Red Flags,” “First Taste of Gone,” and “On A Different Night.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

MEAN GIRLS Gets $3.3 Million Opening; Projected to Dominate Weekend Box OfficeMEAN GIRLS Gets $3.3 Million Opening; Projected to Dominate Weekend Box Office
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie MusicalExclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Michael Jackson Biopic Sets 2025 PremiereMichael Jackson Biopic Sets 2025 Premiere
Video: Reneé Rapp Says She Feels 'Lucky' to Be in the MEAN GIRLS Universe For Five YearsVideo: Reneé Rapp Says She Feels 'Lucky' to Be in the MEAN GIRLS Universe For Five Years

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE