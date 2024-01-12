Tyler Ramsey Shares 'These Ghosts' From Forthcoming Album

Tyler Ramsey, former lead guitarist of Band of Horses (2007-2017) has shared “These Ghosts” accompanied by a stunning music video that premiered exclusively via PASTE.

“These Ghosts” made its US and UK radio debuts earlier this week via WXPN and BBC, respectively and is the lead single off the forthcoming album New Lost Ages out on February 9 via Soundly Music.

“This song is for anyone who has left a bad situation behind them only to look down and realize they are still carrying it with them somehow. Letting go - even letting go of something that’s no good - can take time. The pain in your head is just the smoke from a fire that burned out a long time ago," says Tyler Ramsey.

New Lost Ages was recorded at the legendary Avast! Recording Co. in Seattle, Washington, by storied producer Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, The Shins, Built to Spill). The 10-song LP is an ongoing sonic quest — meticulously wandering across the musical landscape, this undulating tone of indie, rock and folk stylings.

“These Ghosts” follows the release of the album’s title track, “New Lost Ages” and “Flare (for Neal Casal)” which premiered exclusively via Relix.

In support of his new album, Ramsey will embark on a nationwide tour that kicks off on February 20 in Washington DC.

Tickets and up-to-date information can be found Click Here.

TYLER RAMSEY ON TOUR

1/25 @ Highlander Mountain House | Highlands, NC

2/7 @ The Bijou Theatre | Knoxville, TN

2/20 @ Pearl Street Warehouse | Washington DC

2/21 @ Milkboy | Philadelphia PA

2/22 @ Mercury Lounge | New York, NY

2/23 @ Space Ballroom | Hamden, CT

2/24 @ Faces Brewing | Boston, MA

2/27 @ Beachland Tavern | Cleveland, OH

2/28 @ Rumba Cafe | Columbus, OH

2/29 @ LO-FI Indianapolis, IN

3/1 @ Shank Hall | Milwaukee, WI

3/2 @ Fitzgerald's Sidebar | Berwyn, IL

3/22 @ The Parish | Austin, TX

3/23 @ The Post at River East | Fort Worth, TX

3/26 @ The Casbah | San Diego, CA

3/28 @ Gold-Diggers | Los Angeles, CA

3/29 @ The Siren | Morro Bay, CA

3/30 @ Bottom of the Hill | San Francisco, CA

4/1 @ Tractor Tavern | Seattle, WA

4/2 @ Polaris Hall | Portland, OR

4/3 @ Neurolux | Boise, ID

4/5 @ Lulu's Downstairs | Manitou Springs, CO

4/6 @ Mercury Cafe | Denver, CO

4/8 @ Knuckleheads Saloon | Kansas City, MO

4/9 @ Off Broadway | Saint Louis, MO

4/10 @ Hernando's Hide-A-Way | Memphis, TN

5/9-11 @ Spring Skunk Music Fest | Greer, SC

Photo Credit: Parker J. Pfister