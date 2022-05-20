Tyler Hubbard Releases Debut Single '5 Foot 9'

EMI Records Nashville recording artist Tyler Hubbard releases brand new song "5 Foot 9" today. Hubbard produced the track with Jordan Schmidt and wrote the lead single with Jaren Johnston and Chase McGill.

With lyrics highlighting life's small joys before pointing out, "but God makes the good stuff," Hubbard adds, "As much as the song talks about real life stuff like whiskey, country music, dirt roads and rain, I want listeners to be reminded that God really does make the good stuff. For me, over the last couple of years, I've really been reminded of that."

For the past decade, country fans have gotten to know Tyler Hubbard as the lead singer of the multi-platinum-selling, record-breaking duo Florida Georgia Line. Hubbard has written seven No. 1 hits for FGL (singing lead vocal on all 19) plus, he has written cuts for artists across multiple genres including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Chris Tomlin, Nelly and Bebe Rexha.

With 19 No. 1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Now ready for the next chapter, the Georgia-native and prolific songwriter has written well over 100 songs as he works towards his debut solo album release on EMI Nashville. The first song, "5 Foot 9," is out now with more music expected throughout the year.

For the new album, Hubbard teamed up with some of Nashville's most prominent hitmakers including Ross Copperman, Zach Kale, Rhett Akins, Rodney Clawson, Jon Nite, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and more. The project will show Hubbard's many musical sides and influences from urban to contemporary Christian with his country roots remaining in the forefront.

Listen to the new single here: